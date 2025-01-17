Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded the soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmitry Maslovsky, who was stabbed in hand-to-hand combat by Russian corporal Andrey Grigoriev.

"The title of Hero of Ukraine was awarded to senior soldier Dmitry Maslovsky of the 71st separate ranger brigade of airborne assault troops," Zelensky wrote in a post on his Telegram channel.

The video of the hand-to-hand fight between a Ukrainian and a Russian soldier surfaced on the Internet in early January. The fight took place in the Donetsk People's Republic. The Ukrainian soldier lost the fight and died.

On January 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree awarding the title of Hero of Russia to corporal Andrei Grigoriev, a native of Yakutia Republic.

"For courage and heroism shown in the performance of military duty, the title of Hero of the Russian Federation shall be awarded to corporal Andrei Nikolaevich Grigoriev," the decree said.

Yakutia Governor meets heroic Russian soldier

The head of Yakutia Aisen Nikolaev met with Andrey Grigoriev. He described the soldier as a very modest young man who does not consider himself a hero. Grigoriev did not share the details of the fight with anyone.

The Russian serviceman from Yakutia got into a knife fight with the Ukrainian fighter during the clearing of the settlement of Trudovoye. The defeated Ukrainian called the Russian the best fighter in the world and asked him to let him leave peacefully. After he was left alone, the Ukrainian fighter detonated a grenade.