Ukraine shells town of Lgov targeting command post of the 810th Marine Brigade

Ukraine shells Lgov in Kurk region, 4 killed
Incidents

On December 25, the Ukrainian army struck the city of Lgov in the Kursk region. The Armed Forces of Ukraine targeted the command post of the 810th Marine Brigade, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andrei Kovalenko said.

AFU
Photo: flickr.com by Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
AFU

As a result of the morning shelling of Lgov, four people were killed, five were hospitalized. A five-story apartment building, two residential one-story buildings and a beauty salon and a small section of a local gas pipeline were damaged, Kursk region Governor Alexander Khinshtein said.

The command post of the 810th Marine Brigade was located in an abandoned residential building, the Main Communications Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

An emergency response center has been set up in Lgov. Residents of damaged buildings are being evacuated. Gas and electricity supplies to the damaged and neighboring buildings have been suspended, emergency teams are working to restore them. The Ministry of Emergency Situations has extinguished all fires.

Details

Lgov is a town in Kursk Oblast, Russia, located on both sides of the Seym river (a tributary of the Desna) 80 kilometers (50 mi) west of Kursk and an equal distance from Hlukhiv, Ukraine. Population as of 2021 was 17,557. It was first mentioned in a chronicle in 1152 under the name of Olgov (a possessive adjective from an old Russian name Olg, or Oleg). Lgov was razed to the ground by the Mongols.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
