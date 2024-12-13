World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian Army holds major missile and drone attack to hit Ukraine's energy system

Russia launches 120 missiles and Geran UAVs to hit Ukraine's critical energy facilities
Incidents

In the morning of December 13, the Russian Armed Forces launched massive strikes hitting military facilities and energy infrastructure in Ukraine.

Kinzhal missile
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Andrei Shmatko, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Kinzhal missile

"In response to the use of ATACMS missiles at a military airfield in the city of Taganrog, Russia launched a massive strike targeting critically important fuel and energy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine that ensure the operation of the military-industrial complex. The goal of the strike was achieved, all facilities were hit" the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine intercepted 81 out of 93 missiles fired by the Russian army, as well as 200 drones. Ukrainian F-16 fighter jets intercepted eleven missiles, he added.

The missile strike started at about 5 a. m. A total of 120 missiles were launched. According to available data, the Russian army used Iskander and Kinzhal missiles, as well as Geran loitering munitions.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkov, Odessa, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, and other regions of Ukraine. In Kyiv and other regions, emergency power outages began amid the missile strikes.

Ukraine's Energy Minister German Galushchenko said that the energy system of the entire Ukraine was under threat. Three stages of outages were introduced, and there may be no power for up to 12 hours.

The head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozitsky, also reported strikes on energy facilities in the region.

Russia targets Kyiv airfield where F-16 fighter pilots are trained

The Russian Armed Forces preliminarily targeted an airfield in Kyiv where F-16 fighter pilots are trained. Explosions were also heard in the area of ​​a drone manufacturing and helicopter repair plant in the suburbs of Boryspil. It was reported that an airfield in Chuguev, Kharkiv Oblast, may have been hit as well.

Odessa Mayor Gennady Trukhanov reported explosions amid an air raid alert.

The Russian army also struck a military airfield in Starokostiantyniv, Khmelnytsky Oblast; an underground warehouse was presumably hit.

Poland scrambled standby fighter elements and put its air defense systems on high alert against the backdrop of Russia's use of "cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and drones" against targets in western Ukraine, the operational command of the Polish Armed Forces said.

