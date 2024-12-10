The Israeli Navy takes an active part in the destruction of the Syrian military infrastructure.

"This is one of the largest offensive operations in the history of the country's Air Force," a representative of the Israeli Air Force said.

The IDF continues to destroy the potential of the former Syrian army, primarily hitting heavy weapons and aviation. On December 10, the Israeli forces conducted at least 150 strikes (about 100 strikes yesterday).

It appears that the two-day Israeli blitz is apparently comparable to the joint efforts of the Russian and Syrian aviation during the entire offensive of the militants.