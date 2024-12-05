Ukraine will not have to wait long for another Oreshnik to arrive

Russia pledges response after Ukraine attempts to hit Oreshnik missile launch site

Russia knew that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would try to attack the Oreshnik missile launch site, Andrey Kolesnik, a member of the State Duma Defense Committee said.

It would be strange to think that Kyiv would not make such an attempt, the official said.

"The Oreshnik must respond to this attempt. So let them wait for a response again. When the response is going to come — this is up to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to decide. But I think that we will not have to wait long," Andrey Kolesnik said.

On December 5, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted to attack the Kapustin Yar test site in the Astrakhan region, from where the Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile was launched. The enemy drone was shot down — only the gate at the entrance to the test site was damaged in the explosion.