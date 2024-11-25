Russia intercepts six ballistic missiles, six JDAM air bombs, 45 drones in one day

Russian air defense systems shot down eight ballistic missiles within the last 24 hours, the Defense Ministry said. The department did not specify their types. Nothing was said where exactly the missiles were intercepted.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, CC BY 4.0

According to the department, six American JDAM guided air bombs and 45 drones were shot down as well.

Since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian forces have obliterated:

649 aircraft,

283 helicopters,

nearly 37,000 drones,

586 air defense systems,

19,500 tanks and other armoured vehicles,

1,400 MLRS vehicles,

18,500 field artillery pieces and mortars,

over 28,700 vehicles, the Defense Ministry added.

Details

The Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) is a guidance kit that converts unguided bombs, or "dumb bombs", into all-weather precision-guided munitions (PGMs). JDAM-equipped bombs are guided by an integrated inertial guidance system coupled to a Global Positioning System (GPS) receiver, giving them a published range of up to 15 nautical miles (28 km). JDAM-equipped bombs range from 500 to 2,000 pounds (230 to 910 kg). The JDAM's guidance system was jointly developed by the United States Air Force and United States Navy, hence the "joint" in JDAM. When installed on a bomb, the JDAM kit is given a GBU (Guided Bomb Unit) identifier, superseding the Mark 80 or BLU (Bomb, Live Unit) nomenclature of the bomb to which it is attached.

