Armed Forces of Ukraine shell kindergarten in Belgorod

Kindergarten in Belgorod completely destroyed in Ukraine attack
Incidents

The Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a massive missile attack on Belgorod and the Belgorod region on September 2, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said. 

According to him, artillery shells hit two objects in the city. Three civilians were hurt.

In the city of Belgorod, one social and one commercial facility were hit directly," the governor said. Two houses and four cars caught fire in the village of Dubovoye. Information about the consequences is being clarified, the head of the region added.

A Ukrainian rocket hit and completely destroyed a kindergarten in Belgorod. According to eyewitnesses, the roof of the building collapsed. Gladkov later confirmed the destruction of the kindergarten. 

The Belgorod region authorities canceled school classes in the region. Children will study remotely. All educational institutions, including kindergartens switched to distance learning for a week. 

"We will return to this issue on Monday. I hope that the situation will allow us to return to the format that we discussed with teachers and parents," Gladkov noted.

If there is no one to leave the child with, parents can contact the Belgorod Education Department. Children will be promptly placed in other educational institutions.

