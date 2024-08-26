World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia conducts large-scale missile attack striking Ukraine's defense industry facilities

Russia conducts major missile attack striking energy and defense facilities in Ukraine
Incidents

The Russian Armed Forces launched a massive missile strike targeting defense industry facilities in Ukraine. Explosions were heard in a number of cities, including Kiev.

Russia conducts major missile attack striking energy and defense facilities in Ukraine
Photo: минобороны.рф by Алексей Иванов, CC BY 4.0

Air raid sirens sounded throughout Ukraine in the morning of August 26. Reports of missile strikes came from Lviv, Krivoy Rog, Dnepropetrovsk, Chernigov, Kharkov, Odessa, and the Ukrainian capital Kiev. Several explosions thundered in Kiev near the Zhulyany airport. An industrial facility was damaged in the Poltava region of the country. An infrastructure facility was also damaged in the Khmelnytsky region.

On August 26, the Russian military delivered a massive missile attack to strike energy infrastructure facilities that supported the operation of Ukraine's military-industrial complex. All designated targets were hit, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Power outages began in a number of Ukrainian cities after explosions. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that power outages occurred in a number of districts of the capital.

Emergency power outages were also introduced in the Nikolaev (Mykolaiv) region. Power outages also occurred on the railway infrastructure in various regions, Ukrainian Railways reported.

In Zhitomir, water supplies were interrupted after explosions. Interruptions in water supplies were also reported in Kiev. The head of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine German Galushchenko said that the situation with energy supplies in the country was difficult.

Sergei Lebedev, the coordinator of the Mykolaiv underground, said that the Russian forces struck a hangar with Western equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. According to Lebedev, American F-16 fighters could be located there.

