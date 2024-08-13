World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian military use new cable-controlled FPV drone to strike NATO arms in Kursk

New FPV drone strikes NATO equipment in Kursk region – Video
Incidents

A video has appeared showing an FPV drone striking NATO equipment and Ukrainian military personnel in the Kursk region. The video was posted on Operation Z: War Correspondents of Russian Spring Telegram channel.

The Russian military used a cable-controlled FPV drone "Prince Vandal of Novgorod" for the attack. This type of control guarantees stable communication during any electronic warfare operation.

It was said that the drone was developed by the Ushkuynik research and production center.

