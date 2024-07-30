Israel strikes Beirut to annihilate Hezbollah commander

Israel strikes Beirut in response to Golan Heights village shelling

The Israel Defense Forces carried out a precision strike in Beirut to annihilate a commander responsible for the murder of children in Majdal Shams and the deaths of many other Israeli civilians, the IDF said.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Tomás Del Coro, PDM

Nothing has been reported about the fate of the commander.

The shelling of the village in the Golan Heights on July 27 killed 12 children and injured dozens of people. Israel blamed Hezbollah for the attack and promised to respond.

On July 29, the United States warned Israel that a possible strike on Hezbollah bases in Beirut could take the situation in the Middle East out of control.

It was later specified that the Israel Defense Forces struck the Beirut suburb using a drone. It was also said that the Israeli military fired three missiles.

Russia condemns Beirut strike

IDF's strikes on Lebanon come as a gross violation of international law, the Russian Foreign Ministry said condemning Israel's latest strike on Beirut, RIA Novosti reports.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant commented on the IDF strike on the Lebanese capital and said that the Hezbollah movement had crossed a red line.

On January 2, an Israeli drone struck a Hamas office in southern Beirut. Several people were injured, four were killed.