World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Russian forces destroy command bunker of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces annihilate bunker of Ukrainian generals

Incidents

The Ukrainian military may have delivered coordinates of the bunker in which high-ranking officers were staying to the Russian troops, Tsargrad military correspondent Andrei Revnivtsev believes.

Russian forces annihilate bunker of Ukrainian generals
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Andrei Shmatko, CC BY-SA 4.0

It is believed that the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine may have thus settled scores with their commanders whom they despised.

According to Revnivtsev, the Russian forces struck the bunker in the early morning of Monday, July 8, when Russia also hit a number of military targets in Kyiv. The attack was allegedly carried out with the use of Kinzhal missiles launched from MiG-31 aircraft.

The Ukrainian command post was located in Krivoy Rog (spelled the Ukrainian way as Kryvyi Rih) on the territory of the Northern Mining and Processing Plant of the Metinvest group owned by billionaire Rinat Akhmetov.

It is alleged that the plant recently launched the production of anti-drone protection kits for US Abrams tanks and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles. In addition, Metinvest manufactured anti-drone screens for T-64 and T-72 tanks. Generals of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were holding a meeting in the bunker-type command post at the moment of the Russian missile strike.

There is no official confirmation of the data leak yet. However, a video that appeared online shows a man looking at the plant after the strike and saying "the plant has been destroyed” while a woman can be heard adding: "There's a warehouse there…”. The video then ends.

In addition, the Ukrainian media did not cover the strike on the plant, as if the Ukrainian media were forbidden to talk about strikes at all. Strana. ua publication confirmed that a missile hit the administrative building of the Northern Mining and Processing Plant owned by Metinvest.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Moscow pledges retaliation if Ukraine launches Storm Shadow missiles deep into Russia

London's permission to Ukraine to use British-made Storm Shadow missiles to strike deep into Russian territory is an absolutely irresponsible step

UK's absolutely irresponsible step to trigger Russia's retaliation
Fishermen watch Russian Kalib missiles flying above water surface a few meters away
Stunned fishermen watch two Russian Kalibr missiles flying right past them in Caspian Sea
Angered Chechen minister shows video of captured Ukrainian fighters
Man jumps off a bridge to surprise his fiancee and dies
India's Modi faces criticism in the West for his bear hugs with Putin Lyuba Lulko Fearing Le Pen, the left saves Macron and recovers "pink neoliberalism" Eduardo Vasco The U.S. Strategic Miscalculation with India in the 2nd Cold War Peter Baofu
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban on Ukraine: Next two months will be most dramatic than ever
Mummified body of American climber found in 22 years in Peru
Ukrainian drone crashes down near kindergarten in Russia's Kursk
Ukrainian drone crashes down near kindergarten in Russia's Kursk
Last materials
Russian forces annihilate bunker of Ukrainian generals
Der Spiegel: USA's insane actions will make Germany theatre of war
Air passenger detained for hiding 28 kilos of gold in his corset
Moscow: US raises global escalation by deploying long-range missiles in Germany
Fishermen watch Russian Kalib missiles flying above water surface a few meters away
Hungarian Prime Minister reveals Putin's and Xi's plans to end Ukraine conflict
Girls dare man to jump off a bridge to his death
UK's absolutely irresponsible step to trigger Russia's retaliation
Chechen minister shows video of Ukrainian POWs
Ukrainian drone crashes down near kindergarten in Russia's Kursk
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy