Russian forces annihilate bunker of Ukrainian generals

The Ukrainian military may have delivered coordinates of the bunker in which high-ranking officers were staying to the Russian troops, Tsargrad military correspondent Andrei Revnivtsev believes.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Andrei Shmatko, CC BY-SA 4.0

It is believed that the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine may have thus settled scores with their commanders whom they despised.

According to Revnivtsev, the Russian forces struck the bunker in the early morning of Monday, July 8, when Russia also hit a number of military targets in Kyiv. The attack was allegedly carried out with the use of Kinzhal missiles launched from MiG-31 aircraft.

The Ukrainian command post was located in Krivoy Rog (spelled the Ukrainian way as Kryvyi Rih) on the territory of the Northern Mining and Processing Plant of the Metinvest group owned by billionaire Rinat Akhmetov.

It is alleged that the plant recently launched the production of anti-drone protection kits for US Abrams tanks and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles. In addition, Metinvest manufactured anti-drone screens for T-64 and T-72 tanks. Generals of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were holding a meeting in the bunker-type command post at the moment of the Russian missile strike.

There is no official confirmation of the data leak yet. However, a video that appeared online shows a man looking at the plant after the strike and saying "the plant has been destroyed” while a woman can be heard adding: "There's a warehouse there…”. The video then ends.

In addition, the Ukrainian media did not cover the strike on the plant, as if the Ukrainian media were forbidden to talk about strikes at all. Strana. ua publication confirmed that a missile hit the administrative building of the Northern Mining and Processing Plant owned by Metinvest.