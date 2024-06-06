World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Brake failure causes tram packed with passengers to rush down steep slope in Kemerovo

Tram suffers brake failure and speeds down steep slope in Kemerovo

Incidents

On the morning of June 6, two trams collided on Logovaya Highway in the city of Kemerovo. One of them had brake failures while traveling down a steep section of the road. As a result of the impact, the vehicle's cabin was flattened, the driver received multiple fractures. A video also appeared online showing passengers falling out of the tram as it was speeding down along the rails onto a busy roadway.

The number of those hurt in the tram collision in Kemerovo has increased to 109. One person died of injuries, Assistant Minister of Health of Russia Alexey Kuznetsov said, TASS reports.

According to him, seven children were among the wounded. Nineteen people were hospitalized, four of them remain in serious condition.

"Twenty-nine people undergo necessary examinations, and based on their condition, doctors will decide on the need for hospitalization and surgical treatment,” Kuznetsov said.

He added that 60 people, including seven children, received medical care on an outpatient basis. Several more victims underwent surgery.

Earlier, one of the passengers said that before the collision of the trams she smelled something burning. According to her, when the vehicle rushed down the slope, it began to skid at every turn, and the handrails that people were holding on to collapsed.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Indian students drown in Veliky Novgorod while swimming in river

A group of Indian students went swimming in the Volkhov River in Veliky Novgorod. Four people were carried away by the strong current

Four Indian students drown while swimming in river in Veliky Novgorod
Chief of Empire of Most Powerful Witches arrested in Moscow
Woman leading Empire of Most Powerful Witches arrested
Russian General Staff announces possible date of special military operation
Zelensky likely to be killed because he knows too much about Biden and his son Hunter
Black winter awaits Ukraine as energy system destroyed almost entirely Lyuba Lulko US puppets in Europe nervous as Ukraine may collapse by September Dmitry Plotnikov Serial killer who cannibalised minors and killed over 30 sent to mental hospital Andrey Mihayloff
New Russian car, Lada Iskra, premiered at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
Ukraine's new normal: Electricity two hours a day
Iranian man fined for wearing Balenciaga shirt with Ukrainian flag in Moscow
Iranian man fined for wearing Balenciaga shirt with Ukrainian flag in Moscow
Last materials
Graphic video shows killer chasing and shooting man in Moscow
Video: Assassin chases and kills son of multimedia company in Moscow
Black winter awaits Ukraine as energy system destroyed almost entirely
Bolivia wants to export llama meat to Russia
Keeping Zelensky alive too dangerous for Joe Biden and his son Hunter
Russian General Staff: Russia will complete special operation in 2024
Four Indian students drown while swimming in river in Veliky Novgorod
AvtoVAZ unveils new car, Lada Iskra
Court fines Iranian man fo wearing Balenciaga shirt with Ukrainian flag in Moscow
Chief of Empire of Most Powerful Witches arrested in Moscow
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X