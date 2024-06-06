Brake failure causes tram packed with passengers to rush down steep slope in Kemerovo

On the morning of June 6, two trams collided on Logovaya Highway in the city of Kemerovo. One of them had brake failures while traveling down a steep section of the road. As a result of the impact, the vehicle's cabin was flattened, the driver received multiple fractures. A video also appeared online showing passengers falling out of the tram as it was speeding down along the rails onto a busy roadway.

The number of those hurt in the tram collision in Kemerovo has increased to 109. One person died of injuries, Assistant Minister of Health of Russia Alexey Kuznetsov said, TASS reports.

According to him, seven children were among the wounded. Nineteen people were hospitalized, four of them remain in serious condition.

"Twenty-nine people undergo necessary examinations, and based on their condition, doctors will decide on the need for hospitalization and surgical treatment,” Kuznetsov said.

He added that 60 people, including seven children, received medical care on an outpatient basis. Several more victims underwent surgery.

Earlier, one of the passengers said that before the collision of the trams she smelled something burning. According to her, when the vehicle rushed down the slope, it began to skid at every turn, and the handrails that people were holding on to collapsed.