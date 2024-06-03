Ukraine strikes Russia's strategically important missile attack warning system

Russia will suppress any attempts that the Armed Forces of Ukraine may make to target missile attack warning systems, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergei Ryabkov said.

Russia's response to such actions could be asymmetrical, the official said. The United States systematically encourages Kyiv for such provocative actions, Ryabkov also claimed.

"This is not the first time when the Kyiv regime tried to disrupt the normal operation of important elements of our military organization, including those related to the strategic sphere. All such attempts will be suppressed," Ryabkov said.

Russian authorities admit attacks to vital military infrastructure

On May 25, Zaporozhye region Senator Dmitry Rogozin said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked an early warning system in the Krasnodar region of Russia. Antennas of the Voronezh-DM radar station were damaged as a result of the attack, the official said.

The United States was aware of the plan for this strike, and "Washington will have to answer in full for what happened," Rogozin added.

Ryabkov's statement came as a confirmation of attacks on infrastructure that is critical to Russia's national security. Early warning systems monitor launches of ballistic missiles at ultra-long distances and serve as an element of Russian nuclear deterrent forces.

Ukraine launched US-made ATACMS missiles to strike the missile attack warning system in Southern Russia. The facility is located at a sufficient distance from the front line. This is a large facility that serves to control airspace and report nuclear missile danger.