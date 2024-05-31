Raw video shows dramatic stabbing before anti-Islam rally in Germany

A man with a knife attacked Islam critic Michael Stürzenberger before the rally of the right-wing anti-Islamic movement in the city of Mannheim in Germany, Bild reports.
The attacker stabbed Stürzenberger in the leg and face, escaped from the hands of passers-by who tried to stop him and wounded a policeman in the neck.
Another police officer shot the attacker on the spot. The wounded policeman and Stürzenberger undergo emergency surgery.
Michael Stürzenberger is a German activist, blogger and critic of Islam. He was the leader of the German Freedom Party from 2013 to 2016, and has been active for many years with his public speaking and protests against Islam with groups such as the Citizens' Movement Pax Europa and Pegida.
