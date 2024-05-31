Raw video shows dramatic stabbing before anti-Islam rally in Germany

Man with a knife stabs Islam critic in Germany – Raw video

A man with a knife attacked Islam critic Michael Stürzenberger before the rally of the right-wing anti-Islamic movement in the city of Mannheim in Germany, Bild reports.

The attacker stabbed Stürzenberger in the leg and face, escaped from the hands of passers-by who tried to stop him and wounded a policeman in the neck.

Another police officer shot the attacker on the spot. The wounded policeman and Stürzenberger undergo emergency surgery.