Ukraine will be able to use Danish F-16 fighters to attack military targets in Russia, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said in Brussels.
"The short answer is yes,” Rasmussen told reporters. This is not a new position, it was part of the transfer plan [of F-16 fighters]. When we discussed this with the Danish Parliament Committee on Foreign Policy, we clearly understood that this is part of self-defense and it should be possible to attack military targets on the territory of the aggressor," the official said.
Denmark announced the transfer of 19 American F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in August 2023. It became the second country after the Netherlands to take such an initiative. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen promised the first delivery of eight F-16s in 2024 and five more in 2025.
Russian political scientist Sergei Markov speculated about the likely date when Russia could strike a tactical nuclear blow on Ukraine.
The F16 fighters that Ukraine requested are carriers of nuclear weapons, as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
According to the political scientist, this situation may mean that Moscow is hinting at the use of tactical nuclear weapons (TNW) should F-16 fighters appear in Ukraine.
"Supposedly, the F-16s are already in Ukraine. They can start flying in early June. This means that a tactical nuclear strike may occur immediately after the summit in Switzerland,” Markov suggested.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
According to the Ukrainian authorities, F-16 fighter jets, technical personnel and pilots arrived in Ukraine after Easter