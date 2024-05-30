F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine may mean Russia's tactical nuclear strike

NATO's F-16 jets may provoke Russia to strike nuclear blow on Ukraine

Ukraine will be able to use Danish F-16 fighters to attack military targets in Russia, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said in Brussels.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mike1979 Russia is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International

"The short answer is yes,” Rasmussen told reporters. This is not a new position, it was part of the transfer plan [of F-16 fighters]. When we discussed this with the Danish Parliament Committee on Foreign Policy, we clearly understood that this is part of self-defense and it should be possible to attack military targets on the territory of the aggressor," the official said.

Denmark announced the transfer of 19 American F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in August 2023. It became the second country after the Netherlands to take such an initiative. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen promised the first delivery of eight F-16s in 2024 and five more in 2025.

Russia readies tactical nukes

Russian political scientist Sergei Markov speculated about the likely date when Russia could strike a tactical nuclear blow on Ukraine.

The F16 fighters that Ukraine requested are carriers of nuclear weapons, as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

According to the political scientist, this situation may mean that Moscow is hinting at the use of tactical nuclear weapons (TNW) should F-16 fighters appear in Ukraine.