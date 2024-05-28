Lightning strikes three kids on the beach in Puerto Rico

Lightning struck three children in Puerto Rico. The moment of the incident was captured on video.

The incident occurred on a beach of the island state, where boys from 7 to 12 years old were spending time. The footage shows the lightning striking the children as they were standing on beach sand.

Other people vacationing on the beach immediately rushed for help. Reportedly, the children survived the lightning strike. They remain in critical condition in intensive care.