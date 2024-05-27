Ukrainian drones crash in Russian resort city for the first time

Ukraine attempts to attack Russian resort city of Gelendzhik

The Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted to attack the resort city of Gelendzhik for the first time since the beginning of the special military operation. Governor of the Krasnodar Territory Veniamin Kondratyev said that there were no casualties as a result of the attack.

Photo: г-1 by Екатеринодарская Епархия is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic

On May 27 at night, Kyiv attempted to attack civilian targets in the resort city on the Black Sea coast. Russian air defense systems surpassed all the drones, the governor wrote on Telegram.

In the village of Krinitsa, the wreckage from one of the drones damaged an unfinished building. In the village of Dzhanhot, a drone fell on trees, the fire was extinguished.

Ukraine launches 12 drones into Russia overnight

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, over the past night Ukraine launched 12 aircraft-type drones across four Russian regions. Air defense forces destroyed one drone over the territory of the Bryansk region, another over the Belgorod region, four drones over the Krasnodar region and six over the territory of the Oryol region.

In addition, the danger of drone attacks was announced in Voronezh, Kursk and Lipetsk regions of Russia.

In the Oryol region, a Ukrainian drone crashed on the territory of a fuel station in the city of Livny. When emergency services arrived at the scene, another drone crashed on the station killing a driver and injuring three other employees.