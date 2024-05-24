Ukraine carries out massive missile attack on Crimea

On the night of Friday, May 24, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched missile attack on Crimea. Two civilians were killed in the attack. They were construction workers who were returning home after work.

Photo: flickr.com by NASA/Joel Kowsky is licensed under Public domain

Ukraine launched 16 missiles in total. Some of the missiles were fired from the Odessa region. Four unmanned aerial vehicles were launched from the village of Chaplynka in the Kherson region. The drones also tried to hit the peninsula.

Explosions were reported in Alushta, Simferopol, Saki, Yalta, Dzhankoy and Yevpatoria.

At the time of the attack, an American MQ-8 Reaper reconnaissance drone was circling over the Black Sea.

The Russian Defence Ministry reported that three ATACMS tactical missiles were shot down over Crimea. In addition, three unmanned boats of the Ukrainian Navy were also heading towards Crimea. The boats were destroyed by naval aviation in the Black Sea.

20 civilians killed in Russia in Ukraine attacks in one week

On May 21, Ambassador at Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Rodion Miroshnik said that the Ukrainian army increased the number of attacks on civilian targets in Russian border regions.

According to him, over the past week, the Ukrainian military would fire more than 300 projectiles at peaceful territories every day. The Ukrainian forces would target public and private transport, medical facilities, residential buildings and infrastructure.

To carry out the strikes, the Armed Forces of Ukraine used foreign-made weapons: MLRS rockets of Czech, Turkish, American production, EU-made drone bombs and US ATACMS long-range missiles, Rodion Miroshnik added.

According to the official, 135 civilians were hurt in the attacks over the past week, 20 of them died.