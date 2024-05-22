The Russian Armed Forces have taken control of the settlement of Klishchiivka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Defence Ministry said.
Units of the Southern group of troops took control of the settlement.
The Russian troops also defeated the enemy's manpower and equipment near Georgievka, Ostroogo and Konstantinovka in the DPR. The Armed Forces of Ukraine lost more than 365 soldiers in this area of the fighting.
A retired lieutenant colonel of the People's Militia of the Luhansk People's Republic, Andriy Marochko, earlier said that Ukrainian soldiers were escaping from the village of Klishchiivka in the Donetsk direction of hostilities. According to him, Ukrainian soldiers were chaotically retreating from their positions, while the Russian military were carrying out mop-up operations in the village.
