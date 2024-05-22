World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Russian forces take control of Klishchiivka in the Donetsk People's Republic

Village of Klishchiivka in the Donetsk People's Republic taken under Russia's control

Incidents

The Russian Armed Forces have taken control of the settlement of Klishchiivka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Defence Ministry said.

Village of Klishchiivka in the Donetsk People's Republic taken under Russia's control
Photo: vitalykuzmin.net by Кузьмин Виталий Владимирович is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike

Units of the Southern group of troops took control of the settlement.

The Russian troops also defeated the enemy's manpower and equipment near Georgievka, Ostroogo and Konstantinovka in the DPR. The Armed Forces of Ukraine lost more than 365 soldiers in this area of the fighting.

A retired lieutenant colonel of the People's Militia of the Luhansk People's Republic, Andriy Marochko, earlier said that Ukrainian soldiers were escaping from the village of Klishchiivka in the Donetsk direction of hostilities. According to him, Ukrainian soldiers were chaotically retreating from their positions, while the Russian military were carrying out mop-up operations in the village.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Video shows new Volga cars that are going to be produced in Russia

The new Volga cars will be manufactured in three different classes: Volga C40 — D class sedan, Volga K30 — C class crossover, Volga K40 — D class crossover

Russia unveils new cars to replace Mercedes – Volga C40
Russia wants to change its borders in the Baltic Sea
Russian borders in the Baltic Sea should be changed – Defence Ministry
Newsweek: Conflict if Ukraine will end if Ukraine agrees to compromise with Russia
Russia kicks off military exercises to test readiness for nuclear confrontation
Serial killer who cannibalised minors and killed over 30 sent to mental hospital Andrey Mihayloff A Rump State Costantino Ceoldo Putin is taking new Defence Minister Belousov to China for major breakthrough Lyuba Lulko
Serial killer who cannibalised children during the 1990s sent to mental hospital
Russian army general taken into custody for large-scale embezzlement by fraud
Russian army general taken into custody for large-scale embezzlement by fraud
Last materials
Boy playing with large beer keg nearly loses his eye and suffers broken jaw
Village of Klishchiivka in the Donetsk People's Republic taken under Russia's control
Russia wants to change its borders in the Baltic Sea
Russia starts nuclear exercises in response to bellicose statements from the West
Russian general, former commander of 58th Army, arrested for theft by fraud
Serial killer who cannibalised minors and killed over 30 sent to mental hospital
Russia unveils new cars to replace Mercedes – Volga C40
Newsweek: Ukraine will have to compromise for the conflict to end
A Rump State
Russia responds to NATO's confession about Western instructors in Ukraine
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X