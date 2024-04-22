Video shows moment when Russian forces destroy television tower in Kharkiv

The Russian Armed Forces struck and destroyed a television tower in Kharkiv, coordinator of the Nikolaev underground Sergei Lebedev told RIA Novosti.

As a result of the attack that the Russian military conducted on Monday at about 16:30, the television tower located on Derevyanko Street in Kharkiv was seriously damaged. A third of the construction was "cut off.” According to Lebedev, a Ukrainian air defence communications antenna was installed on the tower.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Sinegubo confirmed the strike on the TV tower. No one was injured as a result of the attack.

An air raid alert was announced in the Kharkiv region on the afternoon of April 22. The first explosion occurred in Kharkiv at about 15:4; another one was heard about an hour later.

The Kharkiv TV tower was built in 1981. It was 240 meters high.