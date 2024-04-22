World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Video shows moment when Russian forces destroy television tower in Kharkiv

Kharkiv television tower destroyed in Russian attack – Video

Incidents

The Russian Armed Forces struck and destroyed a television tower in Kharkiv, coordinator of the Nikolaev underground Sergei Lebedev told RIA Novosti.

As a result of the attack that the Russian military conducted on Monday at about 16:30, the television tower located on Derevyanko Street in Kharkiv was seriously damaged. A third of the construction was "cut off.” According to Lebedev, a Ukrainian air defence communications antenna was installed on the tower.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Sinegubo confirmed the strike on the TV tower. No one was injured as a result of the attack.

An air raid alert was announced in the Kharkiv region on the afternoon of April 22. The first explosion occurred in Kharkiv at about 15:4; another one was heard about an hour later.

The Kharkiv TV tower was built in 1981. It was 240 meters high.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Swiss President writes letter to Putin. Kremlin will comment later

Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov promised to comment on the letter from Swiss leader Viola Amherd that she wrote to Russian President Vladimir Putin

Swiss President Viola Amherd writes letter to Vladimir Putin calling for dialogue
Poland, 'hyena of Europe,' to deploy US nuclear weapons on its territory
Poland ready to deploy US weapons. Russia ready to aim its missiles at US
Putin to discuss withdrawal of Russian peacemakers from Armenia's Tavush Province
Russian volleyball player commits suicide at 21
Benjamin Franklin — The Founding Father of Artificial Intelligence Guy Somerset General Ivashov: Germany is waiting for new Hitler to come Inna Novikova Democracy: A 2,500 Year Old Scam Mark S. McGrew
EU to crack down on Russian shadow tanker fleet
EU to crack down on Russian shadow tanker fleet
Last materials
EU's new sanctions against Russia targets shadow tanker fleet
Russian volleyball player commits suicide at 21
Poland, 'hyena of Europe,' to deploy US nuclear weapons on its territory
Swiss President Viola Amherd writes letter to Vladimir Putin calling for dialogue
Russian peacemakers leave Armenia's Tavush Province
US volunteer Russel Bentley known as 'Texas' killed in Donetsk
Benjamin Franklin — The Founding Father of Artificial Intelligence
General Ivashov: Germany is waiting for new Hitler to come
Migrant kills Muscovite after being reprimanded for breaking car park rules
The West wants to get rid of Zelensky – Dmitry Medvedev
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X