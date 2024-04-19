World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
US volunteer and journalist Russell Bentley killed in Donetsk

US volunteer Russel Bentley known as 'Texas' killed in Donetsk

Incidents

Russell Bentley, a volunteer from the United States with call sign Texas, who participated in hostilities in Ukraine since 2014, was killed in Donetsk. The report about his death appeared on the Telegram channel of the Vostok Battalion, where he served from 2014 to 2017.

US volunteer Russel Bentley known as 'Texas' killed in Donetsk
Photo: rosguard.gov.ru

“Russell Bentley was killed. Perhaps this term is not entirely appropriate for the motives that guided those who killed Russell, but we have to agree that such people and their accomplices make evil trivial,” the battalion said in a statement.

Russell Bentley went missing on April 8 during the shelling of Donetsk began. His wife told RT that Russell left to help victims and could no longer be reached afterwards. Bentley's vehicle was found at the scene of the shelling. A baseball cap, glasses and a broken phone were found in the car. The Ministry of Internal Affairs put the American on the wanted list.

Alexander Korobko, editor-in-chief of the Russian Hour publication where Bentley worked part-time, later said in a video message that the American was detained by “unknown men in military uniforms.” Korobko suggested that the local military may have accidentally mistaken the American for a spy and taken him to interrogators.

Bentley’s wife Lyudmila said that on April 8 her husband was “brutally detained” by “military, tank crews, from the 5th Brigade” in the Avtobaza area in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk.

His body was later found. His wife was informed that a DNA test confirmed a match with Russell Bentley.

64-year-old Russell Bonner Bentley was born in Texas and worked there as a logger for almost all of his life. He then moved to Donetsk, converted to Orthodoxy and joined the DPR militia. The American later left the armed forces due to his age. He married a Russian language teacher, received Russian citizenship and began collaborating with government publications.

When serving in the Vostok battalion, he fought for the Donetsk airport, villages of Spartak, Yasinovataya and Avdeevka.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia surprises Canada by taking over China's peas and carrots

Canada has consistently supported all anti-Russian sanctions. The cooperation between Russia and Canada has practically ceased

NetEase: Russia surprises Canada by taking over pea supplies to China
Ukraine launches ATACMS ballistic missiles to strike military airfield in Crimea
Zelensky admits Ukraine struck military airfield in Crimea
Biden blames cannibals for disappearance of his uncle's body
Boston Dynamics presents new entirely electric humanoid robot
Benjamin Franklin — The Founding Father of Artificial Intelligence Guy Somerset General Ivashov: Germany is waiting for new Hitler to come Inna Novikova Democracy: A 2,500 Year Old Scam Mark S. McGrew
Tupolev Tu-22M3 bomber crashes onto the field in Southern Russia
Dmitry Medvedev believes the West wants to take Zelensky out
Ukraine develops powerful drones capable of reaching Siberia
Ukraine develops powerful drones capable of reaching Siberia
Last materials
US volunteer Russel Bentley known as 'Texas' killed in Donetsk
Benjamin Franklin — The Founding Father of Artificial Intelligence
General Ivashov: Germany is waiting for new Hitler to come
Migrant kills Muscovite after being reprimanded for breaking car park rules
The West wants to get rid of Zelensky – Dmitry Medvedev
Ukraine's new long-range drones may reach Siberia
Tupolev Tu-22 bomber aircraft crashes in Southern Russia
NetEase: Russia surprises Canada by taking over pea supplies to China
Ukraine launches ATACMS ballistic missiles to strike military airfield in Crimea
Boston Dynamics presents humanoid robot of new generation
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X