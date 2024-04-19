Illegal migrant stabs man to death over car park fight in Moscow

A suspect in the murder over a car park near an apartment building in Moscow was detained in the Rostov region.

The murder took place on April 18 over a car that was parked at an entrance to an apartment building in Moscow. A local 24-year-old resident reprimanded the driver who parked his car right near one of the entrance ways to an apartment bloc on Krasnodarskaya Street in Moscow.

The driver of the car responded by punching and kicking the Muscovite, and then stabbed him in the stomach. The victim died in hospital, the attacker escaped from the scene.

The victim was named as Kirill Kovalev, a 21-year-old resident of Moscow, a motorcyclist.

The suspect's name is Shahin Abbasov, born in 2002. Abbasov is a citizen of one of the CIS countries, supposedly Azerbaijan, a source told RBC. His temporary registration expired in February.

After the attack, Abbasov changed several cars — he abandoned the car in which he left the crime scene and switched to a Zhiguli vehicle.

With the help of his accomplices, Abbasov managed to travel for more than 900 km away from the crime scene. Two of his accomplices were detained as well. One of them is his older brother, who immediately took the killer away from the crime scene. According to Mash, Shahin Abbasov's brothers Shohrat and Isa were detained too.

The knife with which Shahin Abbasov killed the young man was found in an abandoned BMW vehicle, in which the murderer and his brother fled. In the car, the police found a Makarov pistol, a knife, unknown drugs and a belt bag with cash receipts and business cards from the Sadovod and Lyublino market pavilions, the capital's prosecutor's office reported.

The Russian Investigative Committee categorised the crime as "Murder committed by a group of people for hooligan reasons.” All participants in the murder may face up to 20 years in prison.

Shortly after the murder, Abbasov's father and family friend were detained.

A large amount of money was found in the apartment where the murderer's father lived: 44 million rubles and $300,000 in cash. According to Mash, the Abbasov family ran a shoe business and kept all the income in the apartment.

It is not ruled out that such large amounts of money could be obtained from drug trafficking.

