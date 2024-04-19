World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Illegal migrant stabs man to death over car park fight in Moscow

Migrant kills Muscovite after being reprimanded for breaking car park rules

Incidents

A suspect in the murder over a car park near an apartment building in Moscow was detained in the Rostov region.

Migrant kills Muscovite after being reprimanded for breaking car park rules
Photo: defenseimagery.mil by SSGT FERNANDO SERNA is licensed under public domain in the United States

The murder took place on April 18 over a car that was parked at an entrance to an apartment building in Moscow. A local 24-year-old resident reprimanded the driver who parked his car right near one of the entrance ways to an apartment bloc on Krasnodarskaya Street in Moscow.

The driver of the car responded by punching and kicking the Muscovite, and then stabbed him in the stomach. The victim died in hospital, the attacker escaped from the scene.

The victim was named as Kirill Kovalev, a 21-year-old resident of Moscow, a motorcyclist.

The suspect's name is Shahin Abbasov, born in 2002. Abbasov is a citizen of one of the CIS countries, supposedly Azerbaijan, a source told RBC. His temporary registration expired in February.

After the attack, Abbasov changed several cars — he abandoned the car in which he left the crime scene and switched to a Zhiguli vehicle.

With the help of his accomplices, Abbasov managed to travel for more than 900 km away from the crime scene. Two of his accomplices were detained as well. One of them is his older brother, who immediately took the killer away from the crime scene. According to Mash, Shahin Abbasov's brothers Shohrat and Isa were detained too.

The knife with which Shahin Abbasov killed the young man was found in an abandoned BMW vehicle, in which the murderer and his brother fled. In the car, the police found a Makarov pistol, a knife, unknown drugs and a belt bag with cash receipts and business cards from the Sadovod and Lyublino market pavilions, the capital's prosecutor's office reported.

The Russian Investigative Committee categorised the crime as "Murder committed by a group of people for hooligan reasons.” All participants in the murder may face up to 20 years in prison.

Shortly after the murder, Abbasov's father and family friend were detained.

A large amount of money was found in the apartment where the murderer's father lived: 44 million rubles and $300,000 in cash. According to Mash, the Abbasov family ran a shoe business and kept all the income in the apartment.

It is not ruled out that such large amounts of money could be obtained from drug trafficking.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

The driver of the car responded by punching and kicking the Muscovite, and then stabbed him in the stomach. The victim died in hospital, the attacker escaped from the scene
Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia surprises Canada by taking over China's peas and carrots

Canada has consistently supported all anti-Russian sanctions. The cooperation between Russia and Canada has practically ceased

NetEase: Russia surprises Canada by taking over pea supplies to China
Ukraine launches ATACMS ballistic missiles to strike military airfield in Crimea
Zelensky admits Ukraine struck military airfield in Crimea
Biden blames cannibals for disappearance of his uncle's body
Boston Dynamics presents new entirely electric humanoid robot
Democracy: A 2,500 Year Old Scam Mark S. McGrew The curious case of man in black Pavel Durov Andrey Mihayloff Xi Jinping rejects Zelensky's peace plan, sends strong message to Global South Lyuba Lulko
Tupolev Tu-22M3 bomber crashes onto the field in Southern Russia
Dmitry Medvedev believes the West wants to take Zelensky out
Ukraine develops powerful drones capable of reaching Siberia
Ukraine develops powerful drones capable of reaching Siberia
Last materials
The West wants to get rid of Zelensky – Dmitry Medvedev
Ukraine's new long-range drones may reach Siberia
Tupolev Tu-22 bomber aircraft crashes in Southern Russia
NetEase: Russia surprises Canada by taking over pea supplies to China
Ukraine launches ATACMS ballistic missiles to strike military airfield in Crimea
Boston Dynamics presents humanoid robot of new generation
Biden says cannibals ate his uncle in New Guinea
Democracy: A 2,500 Year Old Scam
Eyewitnesses video shows Russian missiles striking hotel in Chernihiv
Russian peacemakers start leaving Nagorno Karabakh
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X