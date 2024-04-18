Zelensky admits Ukraine struck military airfield in Crimea

Ukraine launches ATACMS ballistic missiles to strike military airfield in Crimea

Kyiv claimed responsibility for missile strikes on the airfield in Dzhankoy in northern Crimea. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged Ukraine's involvement in the attack in his address to citizens. According to unconfirmed reports, the Armed Forces of Ukraine used ballistic missiles to strike the Crimea airfield.

Photo: dvidshub.net by Дин Джонсон is licensed under public domain

Zelensky thanked the military and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Alexander Syrsky for organising the operation.

Russia believes NATO involved in Crimea airfield attack

Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Andrei Klimov assumes the North Atlantic Alliance could be involved in the attack of the Crimean airfield. According to Klimov, Kyiv's Western patrons understand the futility of Russia's defeat on the battlefield, but they still try to strike both military and civilian targets on the Russian territory with the help of Ukraine.

"Attacks of this kind can not be conducted without obtaining NATO intelligence data in the first place. NATO specialists also need to either provide support to the Ukrainian military or take direct part in arranging such attacks,"Andrei Klimov said.

NATO countries help the Ukrainian troops with aerial reconnaissance as well. According to him, after the appearance of Western reconnaissance drones in the Black Sea, missile or drone attacks on the Crimea started happening regularly.

Ukraine struck Crimea airfield on April 17

Explosions in the area of the airfield occurred on April 17. Residents of the Crimean city of Dzhankoy reported powerful explosions in the area of the local airfield. Several loud explosions could be heard at about four o'clock in the morning on April 17.

About 12 ATACMS operational-tactical missiles were used to strike Dzhankoy, Rybar Telegram channel said (the channel was created by former Russian Defence Ministry press officer Mikhail Zvinchuk). Ukraine may have launched the missiles with 165 or 300 km range missiles from the Kherson region.

The attack on Dzhankoy was carried out in two stages. Some of the equipment of the airfield and one of the buildings were allegedly damaged, Rybar said. During the shelling, an American RQ-4B drone was allegedly patrolling the airspace south of Crimea, the channel also reports.

The Military Informant channel suggested that the attack on the airfield was carried out by MGM-140 ATACMS ballistic missiles that Kyiv recently received. An "ammunition or fuel depot” could have been hit in the attack, the channel said.

"They report at the airfield that neither personnel nor military aircraft were hurt,” military volunteer Roman Alekhin said.

According to Rybar, the attack on Dzhankoy indicates that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing for "more massive attacks” on Crimea, the goal of which is ultimately "to destroy the Crimean bridge.”