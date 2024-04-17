World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian forces strike AFU's command post at Chernihiv hotel

Eyewitnesses video shows Russian missiles striking hotel in Chernihiv

On the morning of Wednesday, April 17, the Russian army launched a missile attack on the command post of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a hotel in Chernihiv (also spelled as Chernigov).

Photo: минобороны.рф by Алексей Иванов is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0

The hotel was located near the city centre, former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Igor Mosiychuk (included in the list of terrorists and extremists in Russia) said. According to him, Ukrainian military personnel were stationed in the hotel.

"Many were killed and even more injured," Igor Mosiychuk said.

According to Donbass Partisan Telegram channel, on the day of the attack the hotel hosted the meeting of the leadership of "North" operational command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the participation of Lieutenant General Dmitry Krasilnikov. The latter has held the position of commander of a group of troops in this direction since March 2023.

Three missiles, most likely Iskander missiles, were launched to strike the hotel in Chernihiv.

Lieutenant General Dmitry Krasilnikov may have been either injured or killed in the attack. There is no official confirmation to such reports.

On March 15, the Russian Armed Forces struck the headquarters of the Ukrainian army near Chernihiv using the Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system and the Iskander-M operational-tactical complex.

