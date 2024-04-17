World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian army strikes Ukrainian airfield before it gets F-16 fighters

Incidents

The Russian army struck the area of the Ukrainian military airfield in the Khmelnitsky region, Sergei Lebedev, coordinator of the Mykolaiv underground movement said.

Photo: defense.gov by Грег Л. Дэвис is licensed under public domain

According to him, the Russian troops attacked the military airfield of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at night.

The airfield is used for pilot training, there are also barracks and educational institutions there.

The airfield regularly becomes a target for attacks. The Ukrainian forces were expecting to station US fourth-generation F-16 fighters there.

Arms depots and aviation fuel storage facilities are also located in the area of the airfield. In addition, there are reinforced concrete and asphalt plants and an electrical substation there.

The strikes on the military airfield in Starokonstantinov come as a message to NATO meaning that Russia will obliterate F-16 aircraft as soon as the aircraft are supplied to Ukraine.

