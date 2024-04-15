World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Video shows moment when man stabs priest during live church service in Sydney

Incidents

In Sydney, a man with a knife attacked a priest during a service, leaving four people with non-life-threatening injuries. The attacker himself was detained, Sky News Australia reports.

The man attacked the Bishop of the Assyrian Church, Mar Mari Emmanuel. The Sydney Morning Herald described Bishop Emmanuel as the leader of an ultra-conservative sect whose sermons criticised the LGBT movement (banned in Russia), as well as lockdowns and vaccinations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Parishioners managed to stop the attacker and pull him away from the bishop. The attack was captured in a live broadcast on the YouTube channel of the church.

In total, four people were injured in the incident, two were hospitalised with multiple injuries. The bishop's life is out of danger.

On April 13, a forty-year-old mentally ill man with a knife attacked 18 people in a shopping mall in Sydney killing five women and a security guard. The police shot the attacker dead. His parents told reporters that five years before the attack he stopped taking medication and had been very interested in bladed weapons all his life.

