After Iran's attack, the West gathers for 'parade of hypocrisy and double standards'

What was the purpose of Iran's attack on Israel?

Russia's Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that the urgent meeting of the UN Security Council that was convened in connection with Iran's retaliatory strike on Israel was "a parade of hypocrisy and double standards."

Photo: flickr.com by NASA/Joel Kowsky is licensed under Public domain

"What happened on the night of April 14 did not happen "in a vacuum.” Iran's steps came in response to the shameful inaction of the UN Security Council in relation to Israel's blatant attack on Damascus," Nebenzya said adding that Israel's attack on the Syrian capital was far from being the first one.

Russia urged the UN Security Council to condemn the Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, but the West did not agree to this, Nebenzya noted. If it was Western missions that came under attack, Security Council members "would not hesitate to take retaliatory measures and they would prove that they were right.”

"Because you see everything that concerns Western missions and Western citizens as sacred and must be protected, but when it comes to other states, their rights, including the right to self-defence, their citizens — "that's different,” as you like to say. This is where your favourite argument about "lack of information”, legal casuistry and so on comes into play. And today it is a parade of hypocrisy and "double standards” that is unfolding at the Security Council, which is somehow even uncomfortable to watch," Vasily Nebenzya said.

Moscow calls on the parties involved in the incident with Iran's attack on Israel to show restraint, Nebenzya said. Russia expects that regional states will solve all problems exclusively through political and diplomatic means, he added.

"We all remember the dangerous escalation in January 2020, when the region almost came to the brink of conflict as a result of the illegal killing of Qasem Soleimani in Iraq by the United States," Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's Ambassador to the UN said.

The Russian diplomat also expressed regret over the absence of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the meeting on April 2 when it was convened in connection with Israel's attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria, "in contrast to today's meeting.”

Guterres condemned Iran's attack on Israel and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities. According to him, "the world cannot afford another war.”

On the night of April 13-14, the Iranian Armed Forces launched 185 drones, 36 cruise missiles and 110 surface-to-surface missiles into Israel. Tehran said the attack came in response to the Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1. The Pentagon announced that the United States was ready to defend Israel.

In turn, Israeli President Isaac Herzog called the Iranian attack a declaration of war. Tel Aviv pledged a "significant and powerful response”, while Tehran threatened Israel with a "significantly more severe” response.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari said 200 Iranian missiles and drones caused little damage to the Jewish State. Most of the missiles and drones were intercepted by the Arrow long-range missile defense system, he said. In addition, fighter aircraft was also used to destroy air targets. Most of the targets were destroyed outside of Israel.

Senior sources in Tehran warned that Iran would unleash hell on Israel if it decided to respond to a massive attack on its territory. If Israel retaliates, Iran will intensify its attacks, and the next response will be immediate and more severe.

Israel pledged to give a "significant and powerful response” to the Iranian attack. Tel Aviv warned that the response would be decisive and clear.

US President Joe Biden said his steps helped Israel repel an attack from Iran. According to him, it was the Americans who helped the Israelis fight off Iranian drones and missiles. Biden clarified that there were no attacks on American military targets in the region.

The American leader also held an emergency telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Biden made it clear to Netanyahu that Washington would not take part in Tel Aviv's offensive operations against Iran.