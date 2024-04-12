Former Ukrainian security officer falls victim to attempted murder in Moscow

Toyota Land Cruiser owned by former SBU officer explodes in Moscow

A Toyota Land Cruiser Prado vehicle exploded in the north of Moscow on April 12. According to preliminary data, the vehicle belonged to a former employee of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasily Prozorov, who currently lives in Russia.

The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case into the explosion, but did not indicate the title of the article. The driver of the vehicle was injured; his name was not immediately exposed. It was said that the driver had his leg injured, but stayed alive.

According to 112 Telegram channel, the case is being investigated under the article of attempted murder.

Judging by the CCTV footage of the incident, the explosion occurred after the owner of the car got behind the wheel. It is believed that the bomb was planted in the car in advance.

In 2019, Vasily Prozorov held a press conference in Moscow, at which he stated that he collaborated with Russian intelligence services from 2014 till 2018, when he resigned from the SBU. The SBU called Prozorov a traitor.