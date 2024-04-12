World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian forces strike Ukraine's aircraft engine manufacturer

Incidents

The Russian military may have hit the Motor Sich plant in the Ukraine-backed part of the Zaporizhzhia (Zaporozhye) region, representative of the pro-Russian underground Sergei Lebedev said.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mstyslav Chernov is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license

"Our people report that there was a missile explosion at about 01:20 that could be clearly heard on the south-eastern outskirts of the city through closed windows. Probably it hit the Motor Sich plant again," Sergei Lebedev said.

Vyacheslav Boguslaev, the former head of the Ukrainian plant, has been kept under arrest since 2022 on suspicion of aiding Russia. Later, he wrote a letter of application addressed to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine with a request to be included in the lists for exchange with Russia.

Boguslaev was arrested in October 2022. He and the head of the Department of Foreign Economic Affairs of Motor Sich Oleg Dzyuba were suspected of high treason.

The Motor Sich Joint Stock Company is a Ukrainian aircraft engine manufacturer headquartered in Zaporizhzhia. The company manufactures engines for airplanes and helicopters as well as industrial marine gas turbines and installations.

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
