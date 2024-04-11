Russian forces destroy one of Ukraine's largest thermal power plant

The Ukrainian energy system lost part of its power capacity due to the destruction of the Trypillia Thermal Power Plant (TPP), Ukrenergo company said.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Dmitri Tovstonog is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International

"The loss of the Trypillia Thermal Power Plant, like any large generation facility, will not have a positive impact on the country's energy balance. This means that during peak hours of the day we will have less internal capacity to cover consumption,” the company said.

Ukraine currently operates power plants, but the internal capacity will not be enough after sunset, and there will also be no imports in the required volumes.

The strike on the Trypillia thermal power plant was reported on the morning of April 11. Videos of the burning power facility appeared later, while local authorities recommended residents close their windows tightly and stock up on water.

The Trypillia Thermal Power Plant (TPP) near Kiev is one of the largest TPPs in Ukraine and the most powerful in the Kyiv region.

On the morning of April 11, Ukrainian media reported explosions at infrastructure facilities in four regions of Ukraine. In Kharkiv and the region, at least ten strikes on critical infrastructure were reporded. Explosions occurred in the city of Stryi in the Lviv region (eight missiles), in the Ivano-Frankivsk and Volyn regions.