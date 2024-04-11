World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Israel annihilates three sons of one of Hamas leaders

Israel may face consequences for annihilating Hamas leader's sons

Incidents

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) annihilated three sons of the head of the Politburo of the Hamas movement Ismail Haniyeh. Haniyeh's sons were killed in an airstrike in the Gaza Strip. The attack took place in the Shati refugee camp, northwest of Gaza City.

Israel may face consequences for annihilating Hamas leader's sons
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Tomás Del Coro is licensed under Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication

Haniyeh, who lives in Qatar, confirmed the loss. He has lost more than 60 relatives due to the actions of the Israeli military.

One of the Hamas leaders added that Haniyeh's sons remained with the Palestinian people to the last and did not leave the Gaza Strip. Haniyeh stressed that the loss of his loved ones would not affect the movement's demands for a ceasefire in the enclave.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed condolences to Ismail Haniyeh over the loss of his sons. Hamas clarified that the Turkish leader personally called the head of the movement's Politburo.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas also expressed their condolences. They called Israel's actions treacherous.

The Islamic Jihad radical group (terrorist organisation, banned in Russia) explained that Israel, while losing the war in Gaza, took such a step as revenge.

"This treacherous attack, carried out on the first day of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr, will not break the will of our people, their desire for freedom nor will it force them to make concessions," the movement noted.

The US intelligence community believes that Iran or its allies will inevitably attack Israel in the coming days. Presumably, Tehran will use high-precision missiles or drones to attack military and government targets.

On April 1, Israel struck the building near the Iranian embassy in Damascus, Syria, having killed commanders of the IRGC unit, Generals Mohammad Reza Zahedi and Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Graves of US mercenaries who lost their lives in Ukraine found from Virginia to California

Cemeteries in the United States from Virginia to California grow larger as mercenaries liquidated by the Russian military in Ukraine go six feet under

US mercenaries killed in Ukraine go six feet under from Virginia to California
Russian Defence Ministry: Mi-24 helicopter crashes into the Black Sea
Mi-24 military helicopter crashes into Black Sea
Pontoon bridge with people on it gets carried away by moving ice
European Union purchases 30,000 tons of Russian fish
Can all meat diet be healthy? Mark S. McGrew India or Bharat? Who wants to change the name of the country and what for? Daria Aslamova Romania wants to snatch two pieces of one pie at once – Moldova and Ukraine Lyuba Lulko
Former DPR Defence Minister Strelkov wants to be released from prison to fight in Ukraine
Russia excludes cybersecurity dialogue with USA
Russia excludes cybersecurity dialogue with USA
Last materials
Russia's first Angara space launch vehicle finally launched at third attempt
Israel may face consequences for annihilating Hamas leader's sons
Russia will revise moratorium on missile deployment when US arms appear in Asia
EU stocks up on Russian fish
Igor Strelkov (Girkin) convicted of extremism wants to fight in Ukraine
Moving ice carries away pontoon bridge with people on it – Video
Cybersecurity dialogue between Russia and USA impossible in current realities
US mercenaries killed in Ukraine go six feet under from Virginia to California
Russian Defence Ministry: Mi-24 helicopter crashes into the Black Sea
Cepheid variable star with record period of pulsation discovered in Milky Way
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X