Israel annihilates three sons of one of Hamas leaders

Israel may face consequences for annihilating Hamas leader's sons

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) annihilated three sons of the head of the Politburo of the Hamas movement Ismail Haniyeh. Haniyeh's sons were killed in an airstrike in the Gaza Strip. The attack took place in the Shati refugee camp, northwest of Gaza City.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Tomás Del Coro is licensed under Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication

Haniyeh, who lives in Qatar, confirmed the loss. He has lost more than 60 relatives due to the actions of the Israeli military.

One of the Hamas leaders added that Haniyeh's sons remained with the Palestinian people to the last and did not leave the Gaza Strip. Haniyeh stressed that the loss of his loved ones would not affect the movement's demands for a ceasefire in the enclave.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed condolences to Ismail Haniyeh over the loss of his sons. Hamas clarified that the Turkish leader personally called the head of the movement's Politburo.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas also expressed their condolences. They called Israel's actions treacherous.

The Islamic Jihad radical group (terrorist organisation, banned in Russia) explained that Israel, while losing the war in Gaza, took such a step as revenge.

"This treacherous attack, carried out on the first day of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr, will not break the will of our people, their desire for freedom nor will it force them to make concessions," the movement noted.

The US intelligence community believes that Iran or its allies will inevitably attack Israel in the coming days. Presumably, Tehran will use high-precision missiles or drones to attack military and government targets.

On April 1, Israel struck the building near the Iranian embassy in Damascus, Syria, having killed commanders of the IRGC unit, Generals Mohammad Reza Zahedi and Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi.