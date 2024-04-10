Mi-24 military helicopter crashes into Black Sea

A Mi-24 military helicopter crashed in the Black Sea off the western coast of Crimea, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday, April 10.

Photo: CM file by FOX 52 is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International

The helicopter crashed at about 6 a. m. local time while performing a scheduled flight. Equipment failure is believed to be the preliminary cause of the crash.

The department did not say anything about the fate of the crew.

The Mi-24 is a Soviet attack helicopter. Its unofficial name is "Crocodile". As of 2021, it was the second most common military helicopter in the world after the American AH-64 Apache. Ground forces use various modifications of the helicopter for combat, landing, transport and sanitary missions.