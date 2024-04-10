Mi-24 military helicopter crashes into Black Sea

A Mi-24 military helicopter crashed in the Black Sea off the western coast of Crimea, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday, April 10.
Photo: CM file by FOX 52 is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International
The helicopter crashed at about 6 a. m. local time while performing a scheduled flight. Equipment failure is believed to be the preliminary cause of the crash.
The department did not say anything about the fate of the crew.
The Mi-24 is a Soviet attack helicopter. Its unofficial name is "Crocodile". As of 2021, it was the second most common military helicopter in the world after the American AH-64 Apache. Ground forces use various modifications of the helicopter for combat, landing, transport and sanitary missions.
On April 9, the press service of the Eastern Interregional Transport Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee reported that a Mi-8 helicopter made an emergency landing due to a technical malfunction in the Khabarovsk Territory. No one was hurt, the helicopter was not damaged either.
In mid-March, an Mi-8 helicopter, which was transporting gold mine workers, crashed in the Magadan region. One person was killed and two others were injured.
In January, the Russian Defence Ministry reported the crash of an Ilyushin Il-76 military transport aircraft in the Belgorod region. There were 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war, six crew members and three accompanying persons on board the aircraft. The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under articles of a terrorist attack in connection with the incident. President Vladimir Putin said that the Il-76 was shot down by US-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile system.