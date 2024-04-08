Video shows Russian Iskander missile striking warehouse with Ukrainian UAVs

Video: Russian missile strikes workshop for the production of heavy Ukrainian drones

The Russian Armed Forces destroyed a warehouse of heavy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and a workshop for their production of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Zaporozhye (also spelled the Ukrainian way as Zaporizhzhia).

The video of the missile strike was published by the Russian Defence Ministry.

According to the ministry, the Russian forces used Iskander operational-tactical missile systems for the attack.

The missile struck the production facility located in the city of Zaporozhye, having destroyed not only the workshop for the production of heavy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), but also the warehouse of finished products, the military department noted.

The Russian Defence Ministry also said that the attack was carried out in response to attempts by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to attack Russian oil and gas facilities.