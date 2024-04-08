Road bridge collapses on railway tracks in Central Russia

On April 8, a road bridge collapsed in the city of Vyazma, the Smolensk region of Central Russia.

Photo: wikimedia.org by Илья Плеханов is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported

According to preliminary information, at the time of the collapse there were two vehicles traveling across the bridge (a car and a truck). Six people were hurt, five of them were hospitalised, one woman was killed, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Smolensk region told RBC.

The driver of the truck remains in serious condition.

There were no trains on the site at the time of the collapse. Four trains were sent to the scene to clear the tracks.

A gas supply pipe was damaged in the accident, but there was no explosion.

The Paninsky Bridge was built in 1980 as an overpass over railway tracks. The bridge connects the central part of Vyazma with the Moskovsky, Yubileiny microdistricts and the village of Vyazma-Bryanskaya.

Local residents have repeatedly appealed to the authorities with a request to repair the overpass.

