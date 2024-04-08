World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Road bridge collapses on railway tracks in Central Russia

Bridge collapses on railway tracks in Russia, one woman killed

Incidents

On April 8, a road bridge collapsed in the city of Vyazma, the Smolensk region of Central Russia.

Bridge collapses on railway tracks in Russia, one woman killed
Photo: wikimedia.org by Илья Плеханов is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported

According to preliminary information, at the time of the collapse there were two vehicles traveling across the bridge (a car and a truck). Six people were hurt, five of them were hospitalised, one woman was killed, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Smolensk region told RBC.

The driver of the truck remains in serious condition.

There were no trains on the site at the time of the collapse. Four trains were sent to the scene to clear the tracks.

A gas supply pipe was damaged in the accident, but there was no explosion.

The Paninsky Bridge was built in 1980 as an overpass over railway tracks. The bridge connects the central part of Vyazma with the Moskovsky, Yubileiny microdistricts and the village of Vyazma-Bryanskaya.

Local residents have repeatedly appealed to the authorities with a request to repair the overpass.

Click here to see more photos and videos from the site of the accident.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Bridge collapse in Central Russia
Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Disaster of federal scale hits Russia's Orenburg region as over 10,000 houses flooded

On April 5, in Orsk, the Orenburg region of Russia, a dam broke on the Ural River due to a sharp rise in water levels. An evacuation was announced in the city, all emergency services provide all possible assistance to local residents

Floodwaters affect over 6,000 in Russia's Orenburg region
India or Bharat? Who wants to change the name of the country and what for? Daria Aslamova Romania wants to snatch two pieces of one pie at once – Moldova and Ukraine Lyuba Lulko Portugal: Election, Results and Analysis Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Last materials
Floodwaters affect over 6,000 in Russia's Orenburg region
India or Bharat? Who wants to change the name of the country and what for?
Russia to test new device to jam wireless headphones at railway crossings
Improvised memorial to Crocus terror victims burned
Yevgeny Prigozhin immortalised in Southern Russia
Murmansk Governor's condition stable after bizarre knife attack
Russia finds evidence proving Ukraine's association with Crocus City Hall terrorist attack
Romania wants to snatch two pieces of one pie at once – Moldova and Ukraine
Russian military conduct series of strikes in Kharkiv region of Ukraine
Chechen man commits suicide at police station before Crocus City Hall attack
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X