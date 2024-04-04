Russian forces conduct large-scale attack targeting military facilities in Kharkiv

Russian military conduct series of strikes in Kharkiv region of Ukraine

The Russian military struck the production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the city of Merefa, the Kharkiv region, coordinator of the Nikolaev (spelled the Ukrainian way as Mykolaiv) underground movement Sergey Lebedev said with reference to messages from Kharkov residents.

In addition, the Russian Armed Forces struck the Kharkiv Tank School.

On April 3 and 4, the Russian military carried out a number of attacks targeting military facilities in the Kharkiv region, Lebedev said. The Merefa Mechanical Plant that was used for the production and storage of UAVs was hit in the attack, he said.

The railway station that was located nearby was hit as well. A train with military equipment, ammunition and Ukrainian soldiers was staying at the station at the moment of the attack. As a result of the explosion at the plant, the train was also hit.

The Russian Armed Forces also attacked the tank school in Kharkiv, where foreign instructors and Western tanks were located. According to Lebedev, foreign tanks with foreign military instructors were delivered there the day before.

Foreign mercenaries arrive in Ukraine in large numbers

On April 3, coordinator of the Nikolaev underground warned that mercenaries from France and Georgia, as well as militants of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK, a terrorist organisation banned in Russia), had arrived in Kharkiv.

The representative of the pro-Russian underground said that the number of foreign military personnel that arrived in the city was just as large as in the fall of 2022. In addition, a large number of mercenaries were seen in Sumy. Russia should not ignore such signals as mercenaries may attempt to attack the Belgorod region.