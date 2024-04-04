World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Russian forces conduct large-scale attack targeting military facilities in Kharkiv

Russian military conduct series of strikes in Kharkiv region of Ukraine

Incidents

The Russian military struck the production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the city of Merefa, the Kharkiv region, coordinator of the Nikolaev (spelled the Ukrainian way as Mykolaiv) underground movement Sergey Lebedev said with reference to messages from Kharkov residents.

Russian military conduct series of strikes in Kharkiv region of Ukraine
Photo: by Russian Defence Ministry is licensed under Creative CommonsAttribution 4.0 Licence

In addition, the Russian Armed Forces struck the Kharkiv Tank School.

On April 3 and 4, the Russian military carried out a number of attacks targeting military facilities in the Kharkiv region, Lebedev said. The Merefa Mechanical Plant that was used for the production and storage of UAVs was hit in the attack, he said.

The railway station that was located nearby was hit as well. A train with military equipment, ammunition and Ukrainian soldiers was staying at the station at the moment of the attack. As a result of the explosion at the plant, the train was also hit.

The Russian Armed Forces also attacked the tank school in Kharkiv, where foreign instructors and Western tanks were located. According to Lebedev, foreign tanks with foreign military instructors were delivered there the day before.

Foreign mercenaries arrive in Ukraine in large numbers

On April 3, coordinator of the Nikolaev underground warned that mercenaries from France and Georgia, as well as militants of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK, a terrorist organisation banned in Russia), had arrived in Kharkiv.

The representative of the pro-Russian underground said that the number of foreign military personnel that arrived in the city was just as large as in the fall of 2022. In addition, a large number of mercenaries were seen in Sumy. Russia should not ignore such signals as mercenaries may attempt to attack the Belgorod region.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Asian giants demand EU should not confiscate frozen Russian assets

China, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia warned the EU that confiscation of Russian assets would be unacceptable. One shall assume that it was the European Union that had a hand in this request

Asia will not let Europe steal frozen Russian assets
Kyiv's allies concerned Ukraine's front may collapse in a few months
Russia to break through Ukrainian front in a few months
Post-Soviet states refuse to service Russia's Mir payment system
Former US senators believe Washington lost information war to Russia and China
Portugal: Election, Results and Analysis Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Asia will not let Europe steal frozen Russian assets Lyuba Lulko Banks of CIS states gradually refuse to service Russian Mir cards Oleg Artyukov
Ukraine announces another impending attack on Crimean Bridge
Russia to build another super bridge, this time from mainland to Sakhalin Island
German police officers wait for up to 6 months to receive uniform pants
German police officers wait for up to 6 months to receive uniform pants
Last materials
Pentagon to deploy missiles in Asia to contain China
Head of Russian division of Yamaha Music found dead in Moscow
German police uniforms now exclude trousers for both men and women
Coffee prices soar to dizzying heights amid fears of supply shortages
Russia to build another mega bridge to Sakhalin Island in Far East
Portugal: Election, Results and Analysis
Asia will not let Europe steal frozen Russian assets
Ukraine will try to strike Crimean Bridge again in 2024
Banks of CIS states gradually refuse to service Russian Mir cards
Kyiv's allies concerned Ukraine's front may collapse in a few months
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X