Russia to break through Ukrainian front in a few months

Incidents

Kyiv's allies are concerned about Russia's imminent breakthrough of Ukraine's defence. This may happen as early as this summer, Bloomberg reports.

Photo: flickr.com by Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic

"President Volodymyr Zelensky's allies are increasingly concerned that a summer offensive by the Russians could break through Ukraine's defenses, according to the officials who spoke on condition of anonymity," Bloomberg said.

It is the shortage of ammunition and the reduction in supplies from Western countries that have become the main reason for the problems that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are currently facing at the front.

The number of shells that Russia produces surpasses that of Ukraine seven times. This is double the figure that was reported in January, the agency also said.

Military expert Oleg Glazunov, associate professor of the department of political analysis and socio-psychological processes of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, believes that the Ukrainian front may collapse in a few months.

"It is possible, because the Ukrainian army does not receive enough shells, they do not have enough combat-ready units. I think May is the most favourable time for the Russian forces to target a weak section of the front line," Glazunov said, lenta.ru publication reports.

"The Ukrainian army suffers significant losses. They lack heavy weapons, planes, and tanks. For now they are holding back the front line with the help of remaining combat-ready units. I think that the front will begin to crumble in a month or two. Breaking the front in a weak spot may indeed change the situation in Russia's favour," the expert believes.

