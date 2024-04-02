World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kalashnikov Concern shows Kub loitering munition

Russia's Kub loitering munition in action – Video

The Russian loitering munition known as Kub or Cube was used to hit targets at a distance of more than 50 kilometres. The Kalashnikov Concern published a video demonstrating the use of the Kub loitering munition in various scenarios.

The video shows the device being launched from a catapult and then continues with the munition hitting targets (the second part of the video was made from a reconnaissance drone).

"In our video we present the use of kamikaze drones of the Kub family with various tasks and in different conditions. Targets were hit at distances of up to 50 kilometres and over 50 kilometres,” the report from the Kalashnikov Concern says.

The duration and flight range of the Kub kamikaze drones can be increased as a result of modernisation.

The Kub loitering munition was developed by ZALA Aero, part of the Kalashnikov Group. As the Kalashnikov Concern stated, there are no drones on the world market that would be similar to the Kub in terms weight and size parameters. Its dimensions are 1,210 by 950 by 165 millimetres. It can carry a payload of up to three kilograms. The vehicle reaches speeds of up to 130 kilometres per hour and can stay airborne for up to 30 minutes.

