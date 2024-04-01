World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Militants detained in Dagestan linked with Crocus City Hall terrorists

Militants arrested in Dagestan admit they delivered weapons to Crocus terrorists

Incidents

The militants that were detained during the counter-terrorism operation in Dagestan were associated with those who committed the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall concert hall on March 22, the Public Relations Center of the FSB of Russia said.

Militants arrested in Dagestan admit they delivered weapons to Crocus terrorists
Photo: visualrian.ru by Andrey Stenin / Андрей Стенин is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported

There were four people in the criminal cell. They were preparing a terrorist attack in Kaspiysk (a city near Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan - ed.). The militants conducted reconnaissance of the area, assembled an improvised explosive device and bought automatic weapons. After carrying out the attack, they planned to leave Russia.

The militants were directly involved in financing and providing means of terror to those who attacked Crocus. One of the detainees admitted that he had delivered weapons to Crocus terrorists.

"I delivered weapons for those guys who attacked Crocus City Hall in Moscow. I brought them weapons from Makhachkala to Mytishchi (a suburban town near Moscow — ed.)," one of the detained militants said.

During the operation of the security forces in Kaspiysk a counter-terrorist operation regime was declared.

The perpetrators of the terrorist attack received significant amounts of money and cryptocurrency from Ukraine. This money was used, among other things, in preparing the terrorist attack.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Gold rises to record high on Chicago Mercantile Exchange

Gold prices rose to a record high on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) on April 1. June contracts for the supply of gold rose in price by 2.14 percent, to $2,286 per ounce

Gold prices set new all time high record
Journalist Mobasher Jawed Akbar: India is not neutral, it just has many friends Daria Aslamova Crocus City Hall terrorists were not ISIS members Vadim Gorshenin Russia may lift moratorium on death penalty after Crocus City Hall attack Alexander Shtorm
Last materials
Militants arrested in Dagestan admit they delivered weapons to Crocus terrorists
British military expert: Russian Army strikes its most powerful blow on Ukraine
Thirteen miners trapped at a depth of 147 meters pronounced dead
Gold prices set new all time high record
Zelensky admits Ukraine does not need to reinstate its 1991 borders
Russian military study internal design of Storm Shadow cruise missile
Biden calls Putin and Xi names because he fears strong leaders
Why you shouldn’t donate blood on days of tragedies
Journalist Mobasher Jawed Akbar: India is not neutral, it just has many friends
Ukraine starts building defence lines near Kharkiv anticipating Russian offensive
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X