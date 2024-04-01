Militants detained in Dagestan linked with Crocus City Hall terrorists

The militants that were detained during the counter-terrorism operation in Dagestan were associated with those who committed the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall concert hall on March 22, the Public Relations Center of the FSB of Russia said.

There were four people in the criminal cell. They were preparing a terrorist attack in Kaspiysk (a city near Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan - ed.). The militants conducted reconnaissance of the area, assembled an improvised explosive device and bought automatic weapons. After carrying out the attack, they planned to leave Russia.

The militants were directly involved in financing and providing means of terror to those who attacked Crocus. One of the detainees admitted that he had delivered weapons to Crocus terrorists.

"I delivered weapons for those guys who attacked Crocus City Hall in Moscow. I brought them weapons from Makhachkala to Mytishchi (a suburban town near Moscow — ed.)," one of the detained militants said.

During the operation of the security forces in Kaspiysk a counter-terrorist operation regime was declared.

The perpetrators of the terrorist attack received significant amounts of money and cryptocurrency from Ukraine. This money was used, among other things, in preparing the terrorist attack.