World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Operation to save 13 miners trapped under rock and ice ends fruitlessly

Thirteen miners trapped at a depth of 147 meters pronounced dead

Incidents

The rescue operation at Pioneer Mine in the Amur region of Russia, was stopped due to the threat of repeated collapses and the risk for rescuers.

Thirteen miners trapped at a depth of 147 meters pronounced dead
Photo: panoramio.com by Шабанов is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported

Thirteen miners who were trapped underground will be pronounced dead, the director of the mine, Alexey Afanasyev said. All the hollows inside the mine where workers could hide are filled with water, clay and ice. There is no chance to rescue them, the official said.

Rescuers drilled five wells into different horizons of mine excavations.

"We examined these wells using special video cameras and established that all the excavations were filled with water, ice, rock mass and there is simply no free space left in them," Alexey Afanasyev said.

There are no people left above the level at which the mine is full, which was known in the first days of the rescue operation. In addition, there is a possibility for repeated rock fall and flooding. The rescue operation lasted for two weeks.

Th accident at Pioneer Mine in the Amur region occurred on the evening of March 18. Thirteen people were trapped under the rubble; their last location was recorded at a depth of 147 meters. The volume of collapsed rock was estimated at over 194,000 cubic meters.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Gold rises to record high on Chicago Mercantile Exchange

Gold prices rose to a record high on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) on April 1. June contracts for the supply of gold rose in price by 2.14 percent, to $2,286 per ounce

Gold prices set new all time high record
Journalist Mobasher Jawed Akbar: India is not neutral, it just has many friends Daria Aslamova Crocus City Hall terrorists were not ISIS members Vadim Gorshenin Russia may lift moratorium on death penalty after Crocus City Hall attack Alexander Shtorm
Last materials
Militants arrested in Dagestan admit they delivered weapons to Crocus terrorists
British military expert: Russian Army strikes its most powerful blow on Ukraine
Thirteen miners trapped at a depth of 147 meters pronounced dead
Gold prices set new all time high record
Zelensky admits Ukraine does not need to reinstate its 1991 borders
Russian military study internal design of Storm Shadow cruise missile
Biden calls Putin and Xi names because he fears strong leaders
Why you shouldn’t donate blood on days of tragedies
Journalist Mobasher Jawed Akbar: India is not neutral, it just has many friends
Ukraine starts building defence lines near Kharkiv anticipating Russian offensive
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X