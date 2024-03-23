World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Terrorist forced to taste piece of his own ear during capture in Bryansk region

Gruesome video shows terrorist's ear being cut off and shoved into his mouth during interrogation

Incidents

A video of the capture of one of the alleged participants in the terrorist attack was filmed near a turn from M3 Ukraine Highway to the village of Khatsun.

Gruesome video shows terrorist's ear being cut off and shoved into his mouth during interrogation
Photo: t.me by Margarita Simonyan, Mash

The location where the video was made lies approximately 30 kilometres from Bryansk and 140 kilometres from the border with Ukraine.

The man whose detention was videoed introduced himself during interrogation as Rajab Alizadeh. Apparently, this is the detainee whose ear was cut off during interrogation.

The gruesome video shows a camouflaged fighter shoving a piece of the terrorist's ear into his mouth while interrogating him.

WARNING!!!! THE PICTURES AND VIDEOS ON THIS LINK ARE RAW AND EXTREMELY GRAPHIC!!! WATCH AT YOUR OWN DISCRETION!!!! 18+ ONLY!!!!

All those detained in the Bryansk region on suspicion of a terrorist attack are foreign citizens. They do not have Russian citizenship, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

Russia may reinstate death penalty after Crocus City Hall terror

The issue of the death penalty will be studied in deep, the head of the United Russia faction in the State Duma, Vladimir Vasiliev said.

"People ask a lot of questions about the death penalty now. This topic will certainly be deeply, professionally, and profoundly studied. A decision will be made that will meet the expectations of our society," the official said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
One of the Crocus City Hall terrorists said he agreed to kill for 500,000 rubles

The terrorists had planned the attack at Crocus City Hall in advance. After the attack, the criminals intended to cross the border between Russia and Ukraine as they had contacts on the Ukrainian side

Crocus City Hall terrorists captured. One of them admits he agreed to kill for money
Moscow Crocus City Hall terrorist attack: Death toll climbs to over 80
Terrorists who killed over 80 at Moscow Crocus City Hall allegedly identified
Death toll in Moscow terrorist attack climbs to 150 and counting
March 24 declared day of mourning in Russia. Moscow will retaliate – Putin
Russia's gold reserves guarantee reliable protection from Western sanctions Lyuba Lulko Professor Archana Upadhyay: India will never sacrifice its national interests for anyone Daria Aslamova Western Sahara and the Sahel: Sovereignty and Self-determination is the Key Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Last materials
Gruesome video shows terrorist's ear being cut off and shoved into his mouth during interrogation
Putin declares national mourning and pledges brutal retaliation
Over 40 dead bodies found in Crocus City Hall restrooms as death toll climbs to 150
Crocus City Hall terrorists captured. One of them admits he agreed to kill for money
Moscow Crocus City Hall terrorist attack: Death toll climbs to over 80
Shooting at Crocus City Hall in Moscow, the latest
At least 12 killed as camouflaged terrorists open sporadic fire at Moscow's Crocus City Hall
Ukraine responds to Washington's request to stop striking Russian oil refineries
Video shows moment when Russian missile hits Ukraine's largest hydroelectric power plant
Russian missiles hit Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant twice
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X