Terrorist forced to taste piece of his own ear during capture in Bryansk region

Gruesome video shows terrorist's ear being cut off and shoved into his mouth during interrogation

A video of the capture of one of the alleged participants in the terrorist attack was filmed near a turn from M3 Ukraine Highway to the village of Khatsun.

Photo: t.me by Margarita Simonyan, Mash

The location where the video was made lies approximately 30 kilometres from Bryansk and 140 kilometres from the border with Ukraine.

The man whose detention was videoed introduced himself during interrogation as Rajab Alizadeh. Apparently, this is the detainee whose ear was cut off during interrogation.

The gruesome video shows a camouflaged fighter shoving a piece of the terrorist's ear into his mouth while interrogating him.

WARNING!!!! THE PICTURES AND VIDEOS ON THIS LINK ARE RAW AND EXTREMELY GRAPHIC!!! WATCH AT YOUR OWN DISCRETION!!!! 18+ ONLY!!!!

All those detained in the Bryansk region on suspicion of a terrorist attack are foreign citizens. They do not have Russian citizenship, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

Russia may reinstate death penalty after Crocus City Hall terror

The issue of the death penalty will be studied in deep, the head of the United Russia faction in the State Duma, Vladimir Vasiliev said.