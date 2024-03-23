One of the Crocus City Hall terrorists said he agreed to kill for 500,000 rubles

Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov informed Russian President Vladimir Putin about the detention of 11 individuals in connection with the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow's suburban town of Krasnogorsk.

According to him, four terrorists who were directly involved in the shooting are among the detainees. They were detained several hours apart in the Bryansk region.

Terrorists planned to cross the Russian-Ukrainian border

According to the FSB, the terrorists had planned the attack at Crocus City Hall in advance. After the attack, the criminals intended to cross the border between Russia and Ukraine as they had contacts on the Ukrainian side. The attackers are being transported to Moscow; the search for accomplices is underway.

According to Shot Telegram channel, the alleged terrorists had designated an approximate area where they could hide from security forces and meet with their accomplices. They failed to reach the border with Ukraine and were stopped on the way in the Bryansk region.

On March 23 at night, security forces found a white Renault Symbol vehicle in the area of the village of Khatsun, the Bryansk region. The driver did not stop the car at the request of law enforcement officers. During the chase, the police opened fire at the vehicle causing it to overturn.

According to Mash and Baza, there were four people in the car:

37-year-old Makhmadrasul Nasridinov,

51-year-old Rivozhidin Ismonov,

21-year-old Safolzoda Shokhinjonn

and 29-year-old Rustam Nazarov.

Two of them were detained, whereas two others escaped and vanished in the forest.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan later denied this information. The department said that two individuals from the all points bulletin — Ismonov Rivodzhiddin and Nasridinov Makhmadrasul — were staying in the republic.

"On November 26, 2023, they arrived from the Russian Federation to the Republic of Tajikistan and remain at their place of residence,” the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

When searching the Renault Symbol vehicle, security forces found a PM pistol, a magazine for an AKM assault rifle, and several passports.

One of the terrorists testifies

One of the suspects in the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack gave testimony.

The man said that he carried out the terrorist attack for a million rubles (about $10,000). Telegram curators gave the man an assignment and transferred half of the amount to his card. The men were provided with weapons and were trained for a month.

"They delivered the weapons themselves, they were texting me on Telegram, there were no names, nothing. They wrote to me themselves, I don't know why, I was listening to a "preacher” on Telegram, his assistant wrote to me about a month ago. He promised about a million rubles, he said we had to kill people, "no matter whom,” they dropped the location for the attack.

According to most recent reports, all those who were detained during the investigation hold Russian passports.