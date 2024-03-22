World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Mass shooting at Moscow's Crocus City Hall, the latest

Shooting at Crocus City Hall in Moscow, the latest

Incidents

Shooting at Crocus City Hall in Moscow, the latest (information continues to arrive, everything is yet to be confirmed).

Shooting at Crocus City Hall in Moscow, the latest
Photo: YouTube by user-zi9vd8hn4k
  • The shooting began before the concert of Picnic rock band, musicians were not injured;
  • At least three people in camouflage with machine guns broke into the music hall and opened fire at the crowd;
  • A video is being circulated of people being shot at point-blank range;
  • More than ten were killed, more than 50 wee injured;
  • The concert hall is now on fire, people may be trapped inside;
  • No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack;

There were at least five attackers.

Soldiers of special forces of the Russian Guard arrived at Crocus.

More than 50 ambulance teams were sent to Crocus, Ministry of Health of the Moscow Region.

Firefighters evacuated 100 people out of the basement in Crocus City Hall, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

Forty people are believed to have been killed and more than 100 were injured as a result of the shooting at Crocus City Hall, 112 Telegram channel said.

The attackers set fire to the music hall. The area of the fire at Crocus can be up to 3,000 square meters, most of the building is engulfed in flames, the roof of the building has partially collapsed, Interfax report citing operational services.

There were two explosions.

Several terrorists barricaded themselves in the building.

Click here to see eyewitnesses videos from the scene.

Special forces started storming the music hall. 

Four of the attackers may have escaped from the scene. 

The number of those injured has increased to 130. 

Bodies of the victims are being piled up in front of the building.

According to eyewitnesses, there were 20 attackers. 

The shopping center security did not have firearms. They were armed only with batons and stun guns. According to preliminary data, several guards could be among the first to be killed, Baza Telegram channel says.

The White House claims that it had no information about the preparation of a terrorist attack in Moscow. However, on March 8, the UK and the USA warned about imminent terrorist attacks in Russia "within the next 48 hours" and strongly advised not to go to Russia.

All sporting, cultural and other public events have been canceled in Moscow this weekend, Mayor Sobyanin said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russian snipers annihilate 12 Polish mercenaries in Ukraine in one minute

Russian snipers tracked down a group of 12 Polish mercenaries of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and annihilated them all in one minute

Video shows Russian snipers annihilating group of Polish mercenaries in one minute
Russian Kinzhal missiles strike Ukrainian decision-making centres
Russian forces strike decision-making centres and mercenary bases in Ukraine
Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft launch aborted mere seconds before blast off
Russia overcomes draconian Western sanctions with the help of gold
Russia's gold reserves guarantee reliable protection from Western sanctions Lyuba Lulko Professor Archana Upadhyay: India will never sacrifice its national interests for anyone Daria Aslamova Western Sahara and the Sahel: Sovereignty and Self-determination is the Key Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Russian missile strikes Ukraine's largest Hydroelectric Power Plant - Video
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov: Russia is in a state of war with the West
Ukraine will continue striking Russian oil refineries despite calls from Washington
Ukraine will continue striking Russian oil refineries despite calls from Washington
Last materials
Shooting at Crocus City Hall in Moscow, the latest
At least 12 killed as camouflaged terrorists open sporadic fire at Moscow's Crocus City Hall
Ukraine responds to Washington's request to stop striking Russian oil refineries
Video shows moment when Russian missile hits Ukraine's largest hydroelectric power plant
Russian missiles hit Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant twice
Russia carries out 49 retaliation strikes on Ukraine in one week
Kremlin: Russia is in a state of war with the West
Launch of Soyuz MS-25 manned spacecraft to ISS aborted at the last moment
Russia's gold reserves guarantee reliable protection from Western sanctions
Professor Archana Upadhyay: India will never sacrifice its national interests for anyone
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X