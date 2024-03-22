Mass shooting at Moscow's Crocus City Hall, the latest

Shooting at Crocus City Hall in Moscow, the latest (information continues to arrive, everything is yet to be confirmed).

Photo: YouTube by user-zi9vd8hn4k

The shooting began before the concert of Picnic rock band, musicians were not injured;

At least three people in camouflage with machine guns broke into the music hall and opened fire at the crowd;

A video is being circulated of people being shot at point-blank range;

More than ten were killed, more than 50 wee injured;

The concert hall is now on fire, people may be trapped inside;

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack;

There were at least five attackers.

Soldiers of special forces of the Russian Guard arrived at Crocus.

More than 50 ambulance teams were sent to Crocus, Ministry of Health of the Moscow Region.

Firefighters evacuated 100 people out of the basement in Crocus City Hall, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

Forty people are believed to have been killed and more than 100 were injured as a result of the shooting at Crocus City Hall, 112 Telegram channel said.

The attackers set fire to the music hall. The area of the fire at Crocus can be up to 3,000 square meters, most of the building is engulfed in flames, the roof of the building has partially collapsed, Interfax report citing operational services.

There were two explosions.

Several terrorists barricaded themselves in the building.

Click here to see eyewitnesses videos from the scene.

Special forces started storming the music hall.

Four of the attackers may have escaped from the scene.

The number of those injured has increased to 130.

Bodies of the victims are being piled up in front of the building.

According to eyewitnesses, there were 20 attackers.

The shopping center security did not have firearms. They were armed only with batons and stun guns. According to preliminary data, several guards could be among the first to be killed, Baza Telegram channel says.

The White House claims that it had no information about the preparation of a terrorist attack in Moscow. However, on March 8, the UK and the USA warned about imminent terrorist attacks in Russia "within the next 48 hours" and strongly advised not to go to Russia.

All sporting, cultural and other public events have been canceled in Moscow this weekend, Mayor Sobyanin said.