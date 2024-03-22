Ukraine will continue striking Russian oil refineries despite calls from Washington

Ukraine responds to Washington's request to stop striking Russian oil refineries

Russian oil refineries are a legitimate target for Kyiv, and Ukraine will continue striking them, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishyna said commented on the recent article in The Financial Times about the US call to refrain from such actions.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by 58togyll is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International

"We understand the calls from our American partners. At the same time, we are fighting with the capabilities, resources and practices that we have,” said the Deputy Prime Minister.

In 2022, Stefanishyna talked to NATO officials about the need to close the sky over Ukraine.

"They said: Olga, you don't understand NATO standards. In NATO's understanding, this means, first of all, destroying the infrastructure on Russian territory, which makes it possible to bomb Ukrainian cities,” Stefanishyna said.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that the Ukrainian side is thus "acting in accordance with NATO's best standards.”

The Financial Times earlier reported that the United States called on Ukraine to stop attacks on Russian energy facilities, as it would cause world oil prices to grow.