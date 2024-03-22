World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian missile strikes Ukraine's largest Hydroelectric Power Plant

Video shows moment when Russian missile hits Ukraine's largest hydroelectric power plant

Incidents

Missile strikes disabled a number of Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities on the morning of March 22. The dam was not damaged.

According to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, Russia's most recent attack on the country became the largest attack on the energy system of Ukraine in recent times.

Power outages were reported in several regions of the country. Kharkiv was left without electricity and water supplies almost completely. Train delays were also reported.

Attacks on energy infrastructure were recorded in Krivoy Rog, Lviv and Dnepropetrovsk. The authorities of the Vinnytsia region reported damage to a critical infrastructure facility. Internet outages have been reported in many areas of the country.

Military correspondent Boris Rozhin reports that two electric power stations and an industrial machine plant were damaged in Kharkiv.

