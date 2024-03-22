Ukraine's Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant destroyed in massive Russian missile strike

Russian missiles hit Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant twice

Russian missiles hit the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant, Ukrhydroenergo said. The station was seriously damaged as two of the missiles struck the HPP directly. At the same time, there is no threat of a dam failure.

Photo: csn-tv.ru

The second hydroelectric power station at Dnipro HPP was seriously damaged, Igor Sirota, director of Ukrhydroenergo that operates the station said.

According to him, two missiles hit HPP-1 and HPP-2 units of the station directly.

The Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant (DneproGES) is the fifth stage of the Dnieper cascade of hydroelectric power stations. It is located in the Zaporozhye region on the Dnieper River in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporozhye (also spelled as Zaporizhzhia).

The region, together with the Kherson region, DPR and LPR, became part of Russia in the fall of 2022 following the referenda that were held there.

The first stage of the hydroelectric power station was built back in 1927-1932. HPP-1 and HPP-2 form one single complex, which is located under one dam. The hydroelectric power station building is 236 meters long and 70 meters wide. The installed capacity of the hydraulic units is 1553.8 MW.

HPP-1 and HPP-2 units came out of order as a GES-2 is under threat. We don't know at what capacity it will be able to operate. HPP-2 is in critical condition. HPP-1 is not working either, so we are doing everything to raise the valves and process the water, because, alas, we will not be able to process this water through the station,” Sirota said.

According to representative of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yury Belousov, the Ukrainian Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant suffered considerable damage after eight Russian missiles hit the facility. The hydroelectric power plant has been put out of order, Belousov said.