World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Russian snipers annihilate 12 Polish mercenaries in Ukraine in one minute

Video shows Russian snipers annihilating group of Polish mercenaries in one minute

Incidents

Russian snipers tracked down a group of 12 Polish mercenaries of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and annihilated them all in one minute. The video of the attack on the group of foreign fighters appeared on Mash Telegram channel. 

“The snipers spent three days tracking 12 foreigners (among them was a retired major of the regular Polish army) and found them in Sherwood Forest near Izium,” the message said. 

The operation took place in the Kharkiv direction of hostilities.

 

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Putin says Russia will not attack Ukrainian civilians in response to shelling

Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the attacks that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been conducting against Russia, particularly Russian border villages and the Belgorod region

Putin responds to Ukraine attacking Russia: 'We have our plans'
NATO's ultimate goal is to open second front against Russia in Transcaucasus
NATO to open second front against Moscow to set Transcaucasus on fire again
USA blocks G7's statement to condemn Putin's victory in Russian election
Russian snipers annihilate 12 Polish mercenaries in Ukraine in one minute
The decline of the West and the rise of Russia. A point of view from India Daria Aslamova Western Sahara and the Sahel: Sovereignty and Self-determination is the Key Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey World leaders recognise legitimacy of new Russia Lyuba Lulko
Last materials
Video shows Russian snipers annihilating group of Polish mercenaries in one minute
Putin responds to Ukraine attacking Russia: 'We have our plans'
NATO's ultimate goal is to open second front against Russia in Transcaucasus
La Reppublica: US blocks G7's statement to condemn Russian election
The decline of the West and the rise of Russia. A point of view from India
Belgorod region authorities to evacuate 9,000 children amid ongoing shelling
Russia to create sanitary zone in Ukraine to put an end to ongoing shelling
Admiral Alexander Moiseev introduced as acting commander of the Russian Navy
Russia responds to Western leaders who refuse to call Putin 'president'
Western Sahara and the Sahel: Sovereignty and Self-determination is the Key
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X