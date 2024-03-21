Russian snipers annihilate 12 Polish mercenaries in Ukraine in one minute

Russian snipers tracked down a group of 12 Polish mercenaries of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and annihilated them all in one minute. The video of the attack on the group of foreign fighters appeared on Mash Telegram channel.

“The snipers spent three days tracking 12 foreigners (among them was a retired major of the regular Polish army) and found them in Sherwood Forest near Izium,” the message said.

The operation took place in the Kharkiv direction of hostilities.