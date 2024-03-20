Putin says Russia will not attack Ukrainian civilians in response to shelling

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the attacks that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been conducting against Russia, particularly Russian border villages and the Belgorod region.

Photo: kremlin.ru by Управление по печати и информации Президента is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0

Speaking about attacks "on civilian infrastructure and on all other objects of this type,” Putin said that Russia could respond in kind, but would not do so.

"We have our own views and plans on this matter. We will follow what we have planned," Putin said.

At a meeting with trusted officials in the Kremlin on March 20, Putin said that the authorities would work to "increase the security of residents” of regions bordering Ukraine and promised that all those affected by Ukrainian strikes, including entrepreneurs who lost their property, would receive support.

"Of course, we will do everything to support people,” Putin said. At the same time, he called the methods of ensuring security difficult.

Earlier in March, Putin admitted that Russia would have to create a sanitary zone in Ukraine due to shelling of border regions.

Ukraine starts shelling Russian border regions shortly after the start of the special military operation. The Belgorod region suffers from the shelling most.

Ukraine's attacks have become stronger during the recent weeks. Ukraine started striking the city of Belgorod too. On December 30, heavy shelling of the regional center resulted in more than 100 casualties.

