World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
About 9,000 children to be evacuated from Belgorod region as Ukraine continues shelling

Belgorod region authorities to evacuate 9,000 children amid ongoing shelling

Incidents

The authorities of the Belgorod region of Russia decided to evacuate about 9,000 children to other regions of the country as the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue shelling the region almost every day, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said at a meeting of the Presidium of the General Council of United Russia Party, TASS reports.

Belgorod region authorities to evacuate 9,000 children amid ongoing shelling
Photo: Belgorod Media Telegram channel

"We are relocating many villages. Now we are planning to evacuate about 9,000 children from Belgorod, the Belgorod district, Shebekino district, Grayvoronsky district. On March 22, 1,200 children will go to Penza, Tambov and Kaluga, then to the Stavropol region. The system has been established,” the governor said.

Over the past week, 16 civilians were killed and 98 were injured as Ukraine continues shelling the Belgorod region. The Grayvoronsky district of the Belgorod region was cut off from electricity after the substation was completely destroyed. The district is left without electric power completely, the governor said.

Cellular towers will operate for all operators in the border areas of the Belgorod region to ensure stable communications amid shelling and ensuing interruptions.

Ukraine has been shelling the Belgorod region of Russia since 2022. Incidents of shelling have become much more frequent lately. Danger of missile attacks is declared in the region on a regular basis now.

In connection with March 16 attacks, Gladkov said that the work of educational institutions and shopping centres in Belgorod would be limited. It was then planned that shopping centres would be closed on March 17-18, and school classes, including distance learning, would be canceled on March 18-19.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
World leaders congratulate Putin on victory recognising legitimacy of new Russia

World leaders who congratulated Vladimir Putin on his re-election outlined the legitimacy of the new Russia and made a strategic choice in favour of a new alternative world

World leaders recognise legitimacy of new Russia
NATO to build Europe's largest army base in south-east of Romania
Europe's largest NATO base near Ukraine to station 10,000 troops
Russia comments on Germany's decision not to call Putin 'president'
Western Sahara and the Sahel: Sovereignty and Self-determination is the Key
Western Sahara and the Sahel: Sovereignty and Self-determination is the Key Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey World leaders recognise legitimacy of new Russia Lyuba Lulko Election in Russia: Putin scores nearly 90 percent Andrey Mihayloff
Russian Navy now has a new commander
Russian Navy now has a new commander
Last materials
Russia to create sanitary zone in Ukraine to put an end to ongoing shelling
Admiral Alexander Moiseev introduced as acting commander of the Russian Navy
Russia responds to Western leaders who refuse to call Putin 'president'
Western Sahara and the Sahel: Sovereignty and Self-determination is the Key
World leaders recognise legitimacy of new Russia
NATO to build Europe's largest army base in south-east of Romania
Election in Russia: Putin scores nearly 90 percent
Russia holding its first-ever three-day presidential election on March 15-17
All roads lead to Moscow
Man pushes girlfriend off platform in front of oncoming train in Moscow metro
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X