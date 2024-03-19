About 9,000 children to be evacuated from Belgorod region as Ukraine continues shelling

The authorities of the Belgorod region of Russia decided to evacuate about 9,000 children to other regions of the country as the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue shelling the region almost every day, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said at a meeting of the Presidium of the General Council of United Russia Party, TASS reports.

Photo: Belgorod Media Telegram channel

"We are relocating many villages. Now we are planning to evacuate about 9,000 children from Belgorod, the Belgorod district, Shebekino district, Grayvoronsky district. On March 22, 1,200 children will go to Penza, Tambov and Kaluga, then to the Stavropol region. The system has been established,” the governor said.

Over the past week, 16 civilians were killed and 98 were injured as Ukraine continues shelling the Belgorod region. The Grayvoronsky district of the Belgorod region was cut off from electricity after the substation was completely destroyed. The district is left without electric power completely, the governor said.

Cellular towers will operate for all operators in the border areas of the Belgorod region to ensure stable communications amid shelling and ensuing interruptions.

Ukraine has been shelling the Belgorod region of Russia since 2022. Incidents of shelling have become much more frequent lately. Danger of missile attacks is declared in the region on a regular basis now.

In connection with March 16 attacks, Gladkov said that the work of educational institutions and shopping centres in Belgorod would be limited. It was then planned that shopping centres would be closed on March 17-18, and school classes, including distance learning, would be canceled on March 18-19.