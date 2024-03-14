Dmitry Medvedev proposes his own peace plan for Ukraine

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Incidents

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, proposed his "peace formula” for the conflict in Ukraine to end.

Dmitry Medvedev's peace plan: Russia will reunite with all of Ukraine
Photo: government.ru by Дмитрйи Астахов is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International

Speaking about the "peace formula” of Ukrainian President Zelensky, Medvedev said that he experienced "an irresistible feeling of disgust that quickly evolves into a feeling of shame.” Peace can be achieved either with the mutual will of the parties based on a reasonable compromise, or through the surrender of one of the parties. Ukraine does not demonstrate its willingness to regulate the conflict, Medvedev said.

"The only way out is to construct our own Russian formula, a calm, realistic and humane for everyone," Dmitry Medvedev said.

Medvedev's formula includes seven points.

  1. The first point of Medvedev's formula includes capitulation, demilitarisation of Ukraine and prohibition to set up paramilitary forces in the country.
  2. Further, the world community should recognise the Nazi nature of the Ukrainian political regime and carry out denazification of the republic's authorities under UN control, Medvedev believes.
  3. In addition, the UN will record the loss of international legal personality of the former Ukraine.
  4. Ukraine's legal successors will not be able to enter into military alliances without the consent of Moscow.
  5. Ukraine will then hold elections to the interim parliament under the auspices of the UN.
  6. Subsequently, the provisional parliament will have to pass laws to compensate Russia for the losses incurred during the conflict and recognise that the territory of the "former Ukraine” is the territory of Russia.
  7. According to the last point of Medvedev's "peace formula,” the UN will recognise the act of Russia's reunification with Ukraine.

