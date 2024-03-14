Dmitry Medvedev proposes his own peace plan for Ukraine

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, proposed his "peace formula” for the conflict in Ukraine to end.

Photo: government.ru by Дмитрйи Астахов is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International

Speaking about the "peace formula” of Ukrainian President Zelensky, Medvedev said that he experienced "an irresistible feeling of disgust that quickly evolves into a feeling of shame.” Peace can be achieved either with the mutual will of the parties based on a reasonable compromise, or through the surrender of one of the parties. Ukraine does not demonstrate its willingness to regulate the conflict, Medvedev said.

"The only way out is to construct our own Russian formula, a calm, realistic and humane for everyone," Dmitry Medvedev said.

Medvedev's formula includes seven points.