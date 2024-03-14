Ukrainian fighters try to penetrate into Russia's Belgorod and Kursk regions

Ukrainian saboteurs try to break through Russian border for several consecutive days

Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been trying to break through the Russian border and penetrate into Belgorod and Kursk regions for several consecutive days.

Photo: flickr.com by Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is licensed under Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic

Fighting in Belgorod

On Thursday, March 14, fighting broke out in the Belgorod border area. According to the Ministry of Defence, Ukrainian fighters tried to cross the state border in the area of the village of Spodaryushino.

Russian military personnel managed to thwart the enemy's plans and annihilated as many as 195 soldiers, five tanks and several other armoured vehicles, the ministry said.

The saboteurs tried to break into Russia with the help of armoured vehicles. They arrived from the Ukrainian village of Velyka Pisarevka. Units of the Russian Ministry of Defence and units of the Khunzakh mobile operations departments took part in the shooting battle.

At least two Bradley vehicles were blown up during the clashes, Shot Telegram channel said.

Fighting in Kursk

The same day, saboteurs tried to break into the Kursk region of Russia.

In the Kursk region, fighting broke out near the village of Tetkino. The Russian Guard, military personnel of the Russian Armed Forces and FSB border guards repelled the attack.

Kursk region Governor Roman Starovoit asked local residents to remain vigilant. He also requested not to spread unverified information.

Since March 10, FSB officers and units of the Russian Armed Forces have thwarted several attempts to violate the state border in Belgorod and Kursk regions. As a result of the first battles, Russian security forces annihilated 100 Ukrainian saboteurs who were trying to break into the Russian territory. Six enemy tanks, a Caesar self-propelled artillery mount and 20 armoured vehicles were destroyed.

On March 11, Mash Telegram channel reported that Ukrainian saboteurs tried to break through the border in the area of the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka in the Belgorod region. According to the publication, the group consisted of about 15 people armed with M4 assault rifles, grenades and explosives. The saboteurs were driven back into Ukraine. Five Ukrainian fighters were killed.

On March 12, the Ministry of Defence said that after shelling civilian targets at night Ukrainian saboteurs with the support of tanks and armoured vehicles, attempted to invade Russia in three directions in the Belgorod region — in the areas of the settlements of Odnorobovka, Nekhoteevka and Spodaryushino. Four other attacks were repelled in the Kursk region, the department added.